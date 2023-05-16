A fresh report from Mary Jo White could be the final nail in Dan Snyder's coffin. He's already considered the worst owner in sports and is on his way out of the Washington Commanders with an impending sale to Josh Harris.

Snyder is lobbying to prevent the results from White's report from being released. Clearly, there's potentially damning evidence in there and it could make things even worse (if that's somehow possible) for the embattled owner.

One NFL analyst hopes the report brings enough evidence to arrest Snyder and get him as far away from the NFL as possible.

Johnny ‘Cakes’ Auville said via Audacy:

“I hope every single word of that Mary Jo White report comes out. We already know Dan’s a scumbag and a weasel, but that’s really going to put it in stark terms."

When asked if it might bring criminal charges against Snyder, Auville said:

“We can only hope! Just keep your fingers crossed.”

The analyst was even in favor of making a new law just so Snyder is found guilty:

“If it puts Dan Snyder in handcuffs, I’m pro-whatever that may be. If you have to switch up the rules, so be it!”

Whatever it takes to punish Snyder to the highest degree is fine with Auville, apparently.

