Who is Robert McGovern? How did the former NFL player become a prosecutor for the U.S. Army and an author?

Linebacker Robert McGovern was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 1989 NFL Draft in the tenth round with the 255th overall selection out of Holy Cross. Originally he wasn't projected to be drafted, but scouts were impressed with his abilities and work ethic, which led to a tenth-round selection. McGovern played four seasons in the National Football League with the Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots for a total of 46 games.

Robert McGovern's Post-NFL Career Journey

After his football playing career, McGovern then pursued his other aspirations of a law degree at Fordham University. He worked for the New York D.A. while also being a member of the Army Reserves.

On September 11, 2001, Robert McGovern, like the rest of the world, heard the news about the terrorist attacks. McGovern, who was living in New York City in 2001, got dressed in his Army Reserve uniform and rushed down to the site of the World Trade Center. McGovern, along with thousands of other first responders, dug through the rubble in hopes of finding and helping survivors.

After the war began following the September 11 attacks, Robert McGovern returned to active duty and was deployed to Afghanistan and later Iraq as an Army lawyer. He was a judge advocate general of the US Army's 18th Airborne Corps while serving overseas.

In 2012, Robert McGovern was a prosecutor at Guantanamo Bay for the trial of 9/11 alleged mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and four others. Knowing the amount of pain and damage 9/11 caused those in New York City and the entire United States, McGovern was focused on getting a fair and just trial. The case is still going through a lengthy legal process.

Robert McGovern can also add being an author to his resume. In 2007 he wrote his book - "All American: Why I believe in Football, God and the War in Iraq". In the book, McGovern writes about his childhood, growing up in a large family with nine children and how his talent for football grew throughout high school.

McGovern wrote about his college career and the path to the National Football League as well as his career, although it was just four years long. McGovern also wrote about his life experiences in the military and what life was like as he fought on the front lines in the war against terrorism. He also discusses his prosecution of terrorists in Afghanistan and Iraq.

