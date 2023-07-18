Who are the San Francisco 49ers playing in 2023 NFL preseason? Full schedule breakdown for Niners

The San Francisco 49ers will play three preseason games before the 2023 NFL season begins. These games will be against the Las Vegas Raiders, Denver Broncos, and the Los Angeles Chargers.

The 49ers will travel to Las Vegas to face off against the Raiders on Sunday, August 13, at 1:00 p.m. They will return home to host the Denver Broncos on Saturday, August 19, at 5:30 p.m. They round up the preseason with a home matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers on Friday, August 25, at 7:00 p.m.

The San Francisco 49ers will likely use these preseason games to try out their quarterbacks and make some essential roster cuts. The team reached the NFC Championship Game last year, and will be looking to go further in 2023.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

San Francisco 49ers schedule for the 2023 NFL season

Here is the San Francisco 49ers' regular season schedule for the 2023 NFL season:

Week 1: At the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, September 10 at 10:00 AM

Week 2: a\At the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, September 17 at 1:05 P

Week 3: Versus the New York Giants on Thursday, September 21 at 5:15 PM

Week 4: Versus the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, October 1 at 1:25 PM

Week 5: At the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, October 8 at 5:20 PM

Week 6: At the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, October 15 at 10:00 AM

Week 7: At the Minnesota Vikings on Monday, October 23 at 5:15 PM

Week 8: Versus the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, October 29 at 1:25 PM

Week 9: Bye Week

Week 10: At the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, November 12 at 10:00 AM

Week 11: Versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, November 19 at 1:05 PM

Week 12: At the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday, November 23 at 5:20 PM

Week 13: At the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, December 3 at 1:25 PM

Week 14: Versus the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, December 10 at 1:05 PM

Week 15: At the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 17 at 1:05 PM

Week 16: Versus the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, December 25 at 5:15 PM

Week 17: At the Washington Commanders on Sunday, December 31 at 10:00 AM

Week 18: Versus the Los Angeles Rams || Time and date yet to be announced

What to expect from the San Francisco 49ers in 2023

The San Francisco 49ers had a whirlwind 2022, with the team losing two starting-caliber quarterbacks but still unearthing a hidden gem in Brock Purdy. The 2022 NFL draft's Mr. Irrelevant willed the 49ers to the NFC Championship Game, where they narrowly fell short to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The 49ers will be hoping to further in the upcoming season, and it all begins with finding clarity at the QB1 slot. It's a toss-up between Trey Lance and Purdy, with the latter still recovering from an injury sustained in the NFC Championship Game.

Since coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch arrived in 2017, the 49ers’ have gone through an entire season with one starter only once (Jimmy G in 2019).

With that in mind, it wouldn't be a huge surprise if Purdy and Lance rotate the regular season job, especially as both are returning from serious injuries. However, the 49ers have indicated that Purdy has earned the right to start the season.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault