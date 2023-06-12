Who is Saquon Barkley's girlfriend Anna Congdon?

Saquon Barkley, the explosive running back for the New York Giants, is a force to be reckoned with on the football field. With his exceptional athleticism and game-changing ability, Barkley has quickly become the focal point of the Giants' offense, injecting excitement and unpredictability into every game he plays.

With Saquon Barkley's career soaring to unprecedented heights, the excitement among NFL fans is tangible as they anxiously explore the depths of his personal life, including his romantic entanglements, specifically regarding his current partner, Anna Congdon.

Since 2017, Saquon Barkley, the running back for the New York Giants, has been in a committed relationship with his longtime girlfriend, Anna Congdon. The couple's journey began when they were in college, where they first crossed paths.

Over the span of a little more than a year, their bond grew from being each other's dates to becoming devoted partners and parents.

Together, they have navigated the challenges of both their personal lives and Barkley's high-profile football career, exemplifying a strong and supportive connection that continues to flourish.

Where is Anna Congdon from?

Anna Congdon

Anna Congdon is a native of Forest City, Pennsylvania. She completed her education at Forest City Regional High School. During her time there, she showcased her athletic talents as the captain of the girls' basketball team.

In June 2016, after graduating from high school, Congdon shared a heartfelt photo on Instagram, featuring herself and her mother, both dressed in graduation caps and gowns.

These glimpses into Congdon's high school achievements and close bond with her family provide further insight into the person behind the scenes, highlighting her dedication, accomplishments, and appreciation for cherished relationships.

What does Anna Congdon do?

Saquon Barkley's partner, Anna Congdon, has gained recognition as an Instagram model and influential figure on social media platforms. She has garnered attention for sharing remarkable photographs that captivate her audience.

Congdon boasts a substantial online following, with an impressive count of nearly 87.6k followers on Instagram and over 5,054 followers on Twitter.

Anna Congdon works with VSCO, a prominent photography company that offers aspiring photographers the resources and expertise to enhance their creative abilities.

How did Saquon Barkley meet Anna Congdon?

Their love story began during their college years, with Anna Congdon and Saquon Barkley crossing paths at Penn State. Congdon embarked on her college journey in September 2016, coinciding with Barkley's time as a player on Penn State's football team.

Their connection grew stronger, and they attended a Pi Kappa Phi fraternity formal together in December 2016.

By February 2017, their relationship had become Instagram official, as Congdon publicly expressed her affection for Barkley, wishing him a happy twentieth birthday in a heartwarming post accompanied by a sweet photo.

How many kids do Saquon Barkley and Anna Congdon share?

Saquon Barkley and Anna Congdon's love has blossomed into a beautiful family. The couple shares two children, a daughter named Jada Clare Barkley and a son named Saquon Barkley Jr.

Jada Clare has shown unwavering support for her dad, as demonstrated in a heartwarming video shared by the Giants' Twitter account in September 2021, where she delivered an encouraging message.

In September 2022, the couple welcomed their second child, a son, marking an exciting addition to their growing family.

The arrival of Saquon Jr. further solidifies the deep bond shared by Barkley and Congdon, as they embrace the joys of parenthood and celebrate the expansion of their loving household.

