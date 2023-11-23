Who are the Seahawks-49ers announcers on NBC? All about NFL Week 12 Thanksgiving game's coverage team

The Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers are set to face off in an intriguing Thanksgiving Day Game tonight. Both franchises are vying for NFC supremacy, and a win tonight will go a long way in securing their respective divisional crowns.

The announcers for the Seahawks versus 49ers game are Mike Tirico and Melissa Stark. The game will be on NBC, and it will feature a plethora of Pro Bowl-caliber players showcasing their abilities during the holiday game.

How to watch Seahawks vs. 49ers?

The Seattle Seahawks will host the San Francisco 49ers at Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington. The game has all the makings to be a classic, and the main protagonists for both sides will take to the Gridiron.

The Seahawks enter the game on the back of a heartbreaking loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Seattle lost their Week 11 matchup by a solitary point and will be looking to bounce back against a more formidable opponent in the 49ers.

If the Seahawks desire to have any success against the 49ers, then their offensive stars, Geno Smith, Tyler Lockett, and DK Metcalf (if he plays), will be key to their good fortunes. The Seahawks enter the game with a 6-4 record and will be looking to secure their seventh win of the season.

On the other hand, the San Francisco 49ers are fresh off a solid 27-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This win was their second in a row, and it has reduced the pressure on Brock Purdy to prove that he's more than a system quarterback.

Purdy was phenomenal in the game, throwing for 333 passing yards and three touchdowns, making 84% of his passes in the process. Brandon Aiyuk was also impressive, contributing 156 receiving yards and one TD. The 49ers will rely on their offensive weapons, Purdy, Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, and Aiyuk, to put the pain on the Seahawks defense in tonight's holiday game.

The San Francisco 49ers are favorites for this game, as they are enjoying a two-game winning run. The Seahawks, on the other hand, are hoping to end a three-game losing streak. Both franchises have a lot to be thankful for, but the winner would be way more satisfied at the end of the night.

Here's what you need to know about the game:

Livestream: FuboTV and DAZN

TV: NBC

Venue: Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 8:20 p.m. ET