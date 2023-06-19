Who is Sean Payton’s daughter, Meghan? Meet sports betting host who recently tied the knot

Meghan Peyton is the daughter of Super Bowl-winning head coach Sean Payton. The sports betting host recently tied the knot to her longtime lover, Christopher Titone.

Meghan is 26 years old and is the elder child of Sean, and she is super involved in American sports, just like her famous father. Meghan's Chat Sports appearance covered the Seattle Seahawks and Pittsburgh Steelers in 2021. It was this gig that boosted her popularity in the sports industry.

She is also a stellar sideline reporter and covered Saints preseason games. These days, Meghan Peyton serves as a reporter for Sports Grid, whose target audience is sports betters.

Meghan recently tied the knot with Christopher Titone. He is a movie writer, having written the film Home Team, loosely based on Sean Payton and his NFL controversies. Family and close friends attended Meghan and Christopher's wedding. The couple has yet to post official pictures of their wedding, but you can bet that we will update you as soon as they do.

Does Sean Payton have other children?

Yes, Sean has another child aside from his daughter, Meghan. That child is Connor Payton, and he is currently pursuing his studies at Texas Christian University. He lives in Fort Worth, Texas. Indeed, the apple doesn't fall far from the tree. He is also an athlete and played for Liberty Christian School.

Connor was born in Argyle, Texas, to Sean Payton and Beth Shuey. Connor and Meghan's parents divorced a few years ago, and both remarried. His mother got married to Jamie McGuire, and his father is married to Skyline Montgomery.

Connor played high school football for the Liberty Christian Warriors. He also played basketball for the Black Bears club. Although he is yet to become a professional player in the NFL, he aspires to work in an NFL front office. Connor currently works at the Saints training camp in the the team's scouting department.

