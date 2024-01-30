Who did Sean Taylor hit in the 2007 Pro Bowl? Revisiting Washington DB's infamous tackle

Sean Taylor passed away at the young age of 24, yet many still view him as the model NFL free safety. Taylor was endowed with both the size and agility of a powerful linebacker and a cover cornerback. He was always putting on a show as a hard hitter and possessed a unique blend of stature, quickness, strength and agility.

The former University of Miami favorite was chosen fifth overall by the Washington Redskins in the 2004 NFL draft. He was selected for the Pro Bowl after leading Washington in tackles during an outstanding 2006 season. He ended the season with 111 combined tackles, 86 solo tackles, three forced fumbles, six pass deflections and one interception in the 16 games he started.

Taylor's career was cruelly cut brief, and he only played in one Pro Bowl, but he left an indelible mark. He hit Buffalo Bills punter Brian Moorman so hard during the game that the 47-year-old can still clearly recall it to this day.

Moorman attempted to get around defenders in an attempt to convert a fourth down with a few minutes remaining in the third quarter. That's when Moorman was flattened by the unexpected arrival of the hard-hitting Taylor.

Moorman fell to the ground and remained there for around three seconds before getting back up. But instead of jogging straight to his sideline, he approached Taylor and tapped the safety's helmet, saying, "Great hit."

Many players, both retired and active, still hold Taylor in high regard. Despite spending just four seasons in the league, he is regarded by many as an influence on modern safety position performance.

Taylor had 344 tackles, 245 solo, 12 interceptions, 41 passes defended and four forced fumbles throughout his tenure in the league.

When did Sean Taylor die?

The year 2024 marks the 17th anniversary of Sean Taylor's death, which occurred on November 27, 2007. He suffered gunshot wounds during an attempted robbery at his Florida home, which ultimately led to his death.

Taylor had a successful football career as a safety for the Miami Hurricanes in the early 2000s before he joined the NFL. After winning a BCS National Championship in 2001, he was also selected as a unanimous choice for the All-American team in 2003.

Sean Taylor saw quick success in the league following his first-round selection in the 2004 NFL draft. He recorded 76 total tackles, two forced fumbles and four interceptions in his debut season. Not long after his passing in 2007, he was selected to the second-team All-Pro and to his second Pro Bowl.

When is the 2024 Pro Bowl?

The Pro Bowl Games in 2024 will take place in Orlando, Florida, on Thursday, Feb. 1, and Sunday, Feb. 4.

On Thursday, Feb. 1, at 7 p.m. ET, the skills challenges will get underway, and on Sunday, Feb. 4, at 3 p.m. ET, the flag football games will be played.

ESPN will show the first round of the Pro Bowl on Feb. 1; both ESPN and ABC will air the remaining contests on Sunday.

Full Pro Bowl 2024 rosters

Below are the full AFC and NFC rosters for the 2024 Pro Bowl games.

AFC Pro Bowl 2024 roster

Quarterbacks: Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs), Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens), Tua Tagovailoa (Miami Dolphins)

Wide Receivers: Ja'Marr Chase (Cincinnati Bengals), Tyreek Hill (Miami Dolphins), Keenan Allen (Los Angeles Chargers), Amari Cooper (Cleveland Browns)

Running Backs: Raheem Mostert (Miami Dolphins), Derrick Henry (Tennessee Titans), James Cook (Buffalo Bills)

Tight Ends: Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs), David Njoku (Cleveland Browns)

Fullback: Alec Ingold (Miami Dolphins)

Centers: Tyler Linderbaum (Baltimore Ravens), Creed Humphrey (Kansas City Chiefs)

Offensive Tackles: Terron Armstead (Miami Dolphins), Laremy Tunsil (Houston Texans), Dion Dawkins (Buffalo Bills)

Offensive Guards: Joel Bitonio (Cleveland Browns), Quenton Nelson (Indianapolis Colts), Joe Thuney (Kansas City Chiefs)

Defensive Ends: Trey Hendrickson (Cincinnati Bengals), Myles Garrett (Cleveland Browns), Maxx Crosby (Las Vegas Raiders)

Interior Linemen: Chris Jones (Kansas City Chiefs), Justin Madubuike (Baltimore Ravens), Quinnen Williams (New York Jets)

Linebackers: T.J. Watt (Pittsburgh Steelers), Khalil Mack (Los Angeles Chargers), Josh Allen (Jacksonville Jaguars), Roquan Smith (Baltimore Ravens), Patrick Queen (Baltimore Ravens)

Cornerbacks: Jalen Ramsey (Miami Dolphins), Sauce Gardner (New York Jets), Pat Surtain II (Denver Broncos), Denzel Ward (Cleveland Browns)

Safety: Minkah Fitzpatrick (Pittsburgh Steelers), Justin Simmons (Denver Broncos), Kyle Hamilton (Baltimore Ravens)

Kicker: Justin Tucker (Baltimore Ravens)

Snapper: Ross Matiscik (Jacksonville Jaguars)

Punter: AJ Cole (Las Vegas Raiders)

Return Specialist: Marvin Mims Jr. (Denver Broncos)

Special Team: Miles Killebrew (Pittsburgh Steelers)

NFC Pro Bowl 2024 roster

Quarterbacks: Brock Purdy (San Francisco 49ers), Matthew Stafford (Los Angeles Rams), Dak Prescott (Dallas Cowboys)

Wide Receivers: CeeDee Lamb (Dallas Cowboys), Puka Nacua (Los Angeles Rams), Mike Evans (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), A.J. Brown (Philadelphia Eagles)

Running Backs: Christian McCaffrey (San Francisco 49ers), Kyren Williams (Los Angeles Rams), D'Andre Swift (Philadelphia Eagles)

Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk (San Francisco 49ers)

Tight Ends: George Kittle (San Francisco 49ers), Sam LaPorta (Detroit Lions)

Offensive Tackles: Trent Williams (San Francisco 49ers), Penei Sewell (Detroit Lions), Lane Johnson (Philadelphia Eagles)

Offensive Guards: Zack Martin (Dallas Cowboys), Landon Dickerson (Philadelphia Eagles), Chris Lindstrom (Atlanta Falcons)

Centers: Jason Kelce (Philadelphia Eagles), Frank Ragnow (Detroit Lions)

Defensive Ends: Nick Bosa (San Francisco 49ers), Aidan Hutchinson (Detroit Lions), Montez Sweat (Chicago Bears)

Interior Linemen: Aaron Donald (Los Angeles Rams), Javon Hargrave (San Francisco 49ers), Dexter Lawrence (New York Giants)

Linebackers: Micah Parsons (Dallas Cowboys), Danielle Hunter (Minnesota Vikings), Haason Reddick (Philadelphia Eagles), Fred Warner (San Francisco 49ers), Bobby Wagner (Seattle Seahawks)

Cornerbacks: DaRon Bland (Dallas Cowboys), Devon Witherspoon (Seattle Seahawks), Charvarius Ward (San Francisco 49ers), Jaylon Johnson (Chicago Bears)

Safety: Jessie Bates (Atlanta Falcons), Budda Baker (Arizona Cardinals), Julian Love (Seattle Seahawks)

Kicker: Brandon Aubrey (Dallas Cowboys)

Long Snapper: Andrew DePaola (Minnesota Vikings)

Punter: Bryan Anger (Dallas Cowboys)

Return Specialist: Rashid Shaheed (New Orleans Saints)

Special Team: Jalen Reeves-Maybin (Detroit Lions)