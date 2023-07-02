Who is Skip Holtz's wife, Jennifer? All about USFL Birmingham Stallions HC's personal life

Skip Holtz is the head coach of the Birmingham Stallions in the USFL. Before he assumed this role, he worked with the East Carolina Pirates, South Florida Bulls, Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, and Connecticut Huskies.

Holtz met Jennifer Fitzgerald during his tenure at Florida State, and they are still married in 2023. Louis Leo "Trey" Holtz III, Chad Fitzgerald Holtz, and Hailey Elizabeth Holtz are their three children.

Fitzgerald was born and raised approximately 100 miles south of Tampa along Interstate 75. There are many aspects of Fitzgerald's private life that are hidden from the public. Likewise, a lot of information regarding her marriage to the current USFL Coach of the Year is kept a secret.

Skip Holtz's salary and net worth in 2023

Skip Holtz, the head coach of the Birmingham Stallions, received the 2023 USFL Coach of the Year award after leading his team to another USFL Championship victory and having the best record this year.

Holtz began his coaching career in the collegiate divisions in 1987 and made his professional coaching debut last year. Having led the Stallions to a 9-1 record, he won the USFL Title in 2022. He continued where he had left off in 2023, leading Birmingham to a league-best 8-2 campaign and another title.

In 2023, Holtz's estimated net worth is $5 million. The Birmingham Stallions' head coach earns about $1 million each season.

What is Skip Holtz's coaching style?

Skip Holtz is a successful coach, and some of his coaching accomplishments include, but are not limited to, the 1998 Atlantic 10 New England Division, two USFL Championships, two C-USA Championships, two C-USA East Division titles, two C-USA Championships, and the 2016 C-USA Coach of the Year Award.

Before signing for the Birmingham Stallions, Holtz had been coaching for thirty-five years, 22 of those as the head coach of different college football programs. He thinks his almost four decades of work experience assisted him in getting ready for the professional-level difficulty.

Holtz has established a track record as a brilliant offensive strategist and the type of manager that other managers aspire to be. His Stallions staff includes Larry Kirksey, a Super Bowl champion with the San Francisco 49ers, and former Broyles Award prizewinner and LSU defensive coordinator John Chavis.

