Who is Sony Michel's fiancée Lulu Rodrigues? All about ex-Rams RB's personal life

When he proposed to his girlfriend Lulu Rodrigues a little over a year ago, running back Sony Michel, a multiple Super Bowl champion, set an example for marriage proposals.

Within the house, encircled by loved ones and friends who had come together under the impression that they had been invited to a gender reveal party, Michel proposed to Rodrigues.

Rodrigues and Michel have been dating since the spring of 2020. Details of their relationship and how they met are not known. However, they do occasionally post on social media as a couple.

Although Michel and Rodrigues have not yet revealed details about the birth of their first child, it is important to remember that before meeting Rodrigues, Michel already has a daughter named Nuri with ex-girlfriend Anise Davis.

Sony Michel has announced his retirement from the NFL after just 5 seasons

After the minicamp, the Los Angeles Rams welcomed experienced running back Sony Michel back, but he won't play for them this year. On Saturday morning, Michel made the shocking decision to inform the team's head coach Sean McVay that he is retiring from the NFL.

After the Los Angeles team's third practice of camp on Saturday, McVay revealed Michel's decision.

Michel played for the Los Angeles Chargers during the 2022 season. He ran 36 times for 106 yards on the ground and grabbed nine catches for 53 yards and a touchdown in his ten games. Prior to the commencement of the 2022 regular season, he was released by the Miami Dolphins after signing with them in the offseason.

Michel failed to truly get rolling in Miami despite having won two Super Bowls in his career and running for 845 yards with the Rams two seasons ago. Although his preseason rushing total of 13 yards on nine carries didn't help his situation, Michel also frequently missed practice due to health issues and apparently gave inconsistent performances when he was on the squad.

(Via @AndrewSiciliano) BREAKING: 2x Super Bowl Champion, running back Sony Michel is retiring from the game of football.Michel was a first round selection in 2018 and went on to win multiple Super Bowls in his 5 seasons.Congrats on a hell of a career Sony(Via @AndrewSiciliano) pic.twitter.com/EZNHtBAb8O

The Patriots originally took the 28-year-old in the 2018 NFL draft with the 31st overall selection. He ran for a career-best mark, 931 yards and six scores, in the first season of his career, helping the New England Patriots defeat the Los Angeles Rams to win Super Bowl LIII.

In his five NFL seasons, Michel carried for 3,243 yards and 18 touchdowns.