NFL Rumors: Patriots lining up Ezekiel Elliott move with Dalvin Cook to Jets gaining traction

Ezekiel Elliott has been out of a day job since being released by the Dallas Cowboys.
However, the free agent running back's situation could soon change.
According to Jordan Schultz, the New England Patriots will meet with Elliott to test the waters over a possible move.
The three-time All-Pro has been routinely dropping highlights of his off-season training with a personal trainer, keeping fans locked in on his abilities heading into the 2023 season.
While there were some whispers that the Patriots were targeting Dalvin Cook, the ex-Vikings playmaker appears to be on his way to the New York Jets to team up with four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers.
Ezekiel Elliott to Patriots? New England clearly looking to add veterans to running back group
After a kinda-sorta unofficial failed chase for Dalvin Cook, the Patriots also brought in Leonard Fournette for a workout, per Mike Garofolo.
In three seasons playing with Tom Brady, Fournette caught 178 passes. The former Buccaneers star has also played six more regular-season games than Cook but had 91 more catches than the former Viking.
However, Cook had a more than reputable 2022 season, starting in all 17 games and racking up an impressive 1,173 rushing yards with eight touchdowns.
When it comes to Elliott, however, the former Cowboys star set a benchmark for running backs in 2019 with his record-breaking contract that included $50 million in guaranteed money. That total was the most ever for any running back in NFL history.
How much could Ezekiel Elliott get paid with Patriots?
Multiple reports indicate that Cook could get paid between $7 million and $8 million if he were to sign with the Jets.
It's unlikely that Elliott will get paid the same amount, though the $7 million could be a reference during negotiations.
As things stand, here are the top five highest-paid running backs in the NFL this year:
- Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers - $16 million
- Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints - $15 million
- Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans - $12.5 million
- Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns - $12.2 million
- Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers - $12 million