NFL Rumors: Patriots lining up Ezekiel Elliott move with Dalvin Cook to Jets gaining traction

Ezekiel Elliott has been out of a day job since being released by the Dallas Cowboys.

However, the free agent running back's situation could soon change.

According to Jordan Schultz, the New England Patriots will meet with Elliott to test the waters over a possible move.

This could impact the RB-needy AFC East, as well as the Dalvin Cook derby, since he and Elliott are considered the top backs available.



Zeke looked terrific in the videos he posted of his workouts. Source: 2x All-Pro RB Ezekiel Elliott is visiting the #Patriots today.This could impact the RB-needy AFC East, as well as the Dalvin Cook derby, since he and Elliott are considered the top backs available.Zeke looked terrific in the videos he posted of his workouts. pic.twitter.com/Qe62DFGc0r

The three-time All-Pro has been routinely dropping highlights of his off-season training with a personal trainer, keeping fans locked in on his abilities heading into the 2023 season.

While there were some whispers that the Patriots were targeting Dalvin Cook, the ex-Vikings playmaker appears to be on his way to the New York Jets to team up with four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers.

Evan Lazar @ezlazar Out of all the backs available, Zeke would be my top choice. Best combination of gas left in the tank+contract value for a platoon back with Rhamondre. #Patriots

Ezekiel Elliott to Patriots? New England clearly looking to add veterans to running back group

After a kinda-sorta unofficial failed chase for Dalvin Cook, the Patriots also brought in Leonard Fournette for a workout, per Mike Garofolo.

In three seasons playing with Tom Brady, Fournette caught 178 passes. The former Buccaneers star has also played six more regular-season games than Cook but had 91 more catches than the former Viking.

However, Cook had a more than reputable 2022 season, starting in all 17 games and racking up an impressive 1,173 rushing yards with eight touchdowns.

When it comes to Elliott, however, the former Cowboys star set a benchmark for running backs in 2019 with his record-breaking contract that included $50 million in guaranteed money. That total was the most ever for any running back in NFL history.

According to NFL insider Tony Pauline, if "the demands are reasonable", the New York Jets and Dalvin Cook are expected to reach a deal this weekend.



#NFL #Jets #DalvinCook pic.twitter.com/gaOiuo8knE EXCLUSIVEAccording to NFL insider Tony Pauline, if "the demands are reasonable", the New York Jets and Dalvin Cook are expected to reach a deal this weekend.

How much could Ezekiel Elliott get paid with Patriots?

Multiple reports indicate that Cook could get paid between $7 million and $8 million if he were to sign with the Jets.

It's unlikely that Elliott will get paid the same amount, though the $7 million could be a reference during negotiations.

As things stand, here are the top five highest-paid running backs in the NFL this year:

Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers - $16 million Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints - $15 million Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans - $12.5 million Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns - $12.2 million Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers - $12 million