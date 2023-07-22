Cowboys’ $90,000,000 Ezekiel Elliott mistake labeled ‘biggest flop’ in running back controversy: Report

Ezekiel Elliott set a new standard for running backs when he signed a record-breaking contract with the Dallas Cowboys during the 2019 NFL offseason. His deal included $50 million in guaranteed money, the most ever for any running back in NFL history. His $90 million total was also the most ever for any running back contract when he signed it.

Unfortunately for Elliott and the Cowboys, he was cut from the roster during the 2023 NFL offseason. He completed just four of the six years on his contract, partially because he recorded a career-low 3.9 yards per touch during the 2022 NFL season.

The disappointing season leading to his release forced Douglas Clawson of CBS Sports to label Elliott as one of the "biggest busts" ever at this position. Clawson also outlined how Elliott is one of the biggest examples, along with Le'Veon Bell and Todd Gurley, of why NFL teams shouldn't pay running backs massive contracts.

Top 5 highest-paid running backs in 2023

The best way to determine the highest-paid running backs in the NFL entering the 2023 NFL season is by looking at the average annual value (AAV) of their current contracts. Looking at just the total contract value for a specific season can be misleading because of the way signing bonuses and other factors work.

For example, Atlanta Falcons rookie Bijan Robinson is technically set to earn the most cash of any running back during the 2023 NFL season at $13.72 million. Much of this comes from his bonus for being selected in the top ten picks of the 2023 NFL draft. For comparison, the AAV of his contract sits at $5.5 million.

Ranked by total AAV, here are the five highest-paid running backs entering the 2023 NFL season:

Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers - $16 million Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints - $15 million Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans - $12.5 million Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns - $12.2 million Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers - $12 million

Following the top five are the three running backs who received their one-year franchise tag during the 2023 NFL offseason worth $10.091 million. This includes Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs, and Tony Pollard. While Pollard already signed his franchise tag tender with the Cowboys, Barkley and Jacobs haven't signed theirs yet. Both are threatening to skip training camp and possibly even the 2023 NFL season.

