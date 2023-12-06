Who are the Steelers-Patriots announcers on Amazon Prime? All about NFL Week 14 TNF game's coverage team

The Pittsburgh Steelers will lock horns with the New England Patriots in Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season. The highly-anticipated game is scheduled to commence at 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Dec. 7, at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit will be in the booth for the Steelers-Patriots game on Amazon Prime Video. Kaylee Hartung will be the sideline reporter for the contest.

Michaels will serve as the play-by-play announcer, while Herbstreit will provide color commentary for the Week 14 game on Thursday Night Football.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New England Patriots injury report for NFL Week 14

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Kenny Pickett is ruled out for Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season

The Pittsburgh Steelers have ruled out quarterback Kenny Pickett for Week 14. The signal-caller suffered an ankle injury in Week 13 against the Arizona Cardinals and did not practice during the week.

The hosts have also ruled out James Pierre (shoulder). Meanwhile, Najee Harris (knee), Elandon Roberts (groin), Mason Cole (neck) and Isaac Seumalo (shoulder) are listed as questionable.

The New England Patriots, on the other hand, will be without Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle), Demario Douglas (head), Kayshon Boutte (shoulder), Riley Reiff (knee) and Shaun Wade (illness) for Week 14.

The visitors have also listed Christian Barmore (shoulder), Trent Brown (ankle/hand), DeVante Parker (knee) and JuJu Smith-Schuster (ankle) as questionable for Thursday.

How to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New England Patriots: TV schedule and live stream details

The Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New England Patriots NFL game will air on Amazon Prime Video. Fans in Pittsburgh can watch the game live on the local channel KDKA, while those in New England can catch the game on WFXT-TV.

The Steelers-Patriots contest can also be streamed live on Fubo TV.

