Who is Stefon Diggs’ agent Adisa Bakari? Bills WR’s representative clarifies tense situation in Buffalo

Stefon Diggs' agent Adisa Bakari seems to have cleared the air around the receiver's trade rumors.

Diggs became the talk of the town following his absence at the Buffalo Bills' first mandatory minicamp. Moreover, reports linked the wide receiver with a move away from the franchise after Bills head coach Sean McDermott revealed his concerns about the player.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Stefon Diggs’ agent, Adisa Bakari, said his client is in Buffalo, has been in Buffalo since yesterday morning, took his physical, met with the head coach and GM the past two days and the Pro-Bowl WR “will be there for the entirety of the minicamp.” Stefon Diggs’ agent, Adisa Bakari, said his client is in Buffalo, has been in Buffalo since yesterday morning, took his physical, met with the head coach and GM the past two days and the Pro-Bowl WR “will be there for the entirety of the minicamp.”

As per Adam Schefter, Bakari insisted that Diggs has been in Buffalo since yesterday morning, took his physical tests, and even met with Bills general manager Brandon Beane. The super agent also reassured Buffalo fans and said that Diggs will be present for the entirety of the team's minicamp.

Bakari is the Principal Founder and CEO of The Sports & Entertainment Group, a consulting firm that manages professional athletes. He negotiates contracts for his clients in addition to taking care of various other marketing aspects of their athletic and post-athletic careers.

Bakari graduated from Delaware State University in 1995 with a BA degree. He then obtained a Juris Doctor's degree from the University of Wisconsin Law School in 1998.

Bakari has been certified by the NFLPA since 2003 and he's represented some top football players over the years. In 2013, he was named Washingtonian Magazine's top lawyer.

Who are Adisa Bakari's most prominent NFL clients?

Adisa Bakari has 19 active clients in the NFL. As per reports, the contract value of all his clients is worth a whopping $144.8 million.

Here are some of the big-name football stars who are a part of The Sports & Entertainment Group.

Stefon Diggs - Buffalo Bills

Ameer Abdullah - Las Vegas Raiders

Tyrod Taylor - New York Giants

Joshua Palmer - Los Angeles Chargers

Michael Carter - New York Jets

Tre Brown - Seattle Seahawks

Brandin Echols - New York Jets

Mykal Walker - Atlanta Falcons

DeShawn Williams - Carolina Panthers

Dorian O'Daniel - Free agent

Le'Veon Bell - Free agent

