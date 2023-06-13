Create

Who is Stefon Diggs’ agent Adisa Bakari? Bills WR’s representative clarifies tense situation in Buffalo

By Arnold
Modified Jun 13, 2023 18:39 GMT
Who is Stefon Diggs&rsquo; agent Adisa Bakari?
Who is Stefon Diggs’ agent Adisa Bakari?

Stefon Diggs' agent Adisa Bakari seems to have cleared the air around the receiver's trade rumors.

Diggs became the talk of the town following his absence at the Buffalo Bills' first mandatory minicamp. Moreover, reports linked the wide receiver with a move away from the franchise after Bills head coach Sean McDermott revealed his concerns about the player.

Stefon Diggs’ agent, Adisa Bakari, said his client is in Buffalo, has been in Buffalo since yesterday morning, took his physical, met with the head coach and GM the past two days and the Pro-Bowl WR “will be there for the entirety of the minicamp.”

As per Adam Schefter, Bakari insisted that Diggs has been in Buffalo since yesterday morning, took his physical tests, and even met with Bills general manager Brandon Beane. The super agent also reassured Buffalo fans and said that Diggs will be present for the entirety of the team's minicamp.

Bakari is the Principal Founder and CEO of The Sports & Entertainment Group, a consulting firm that manages professional athletes. He negotiates contracts for his clients in addition to taking care of various other marketing aspects of their athletic and post-athletic careers.

Bakari graduated from Delaware State University in 1995 with a BA degree. He then obtained a Juris Doctor's degree from the University of Wisconsin Law School in 1998.

Bakari has been certified by the NFLPA since 2003 and he's represented some top football players over the years. In 2013, he was named Washingtonian Magazine's top lawyer.

Who are Adisa Bakari's most prominent NFL clients?

Who are Adisa Bakari&#039;s most prominent NFL clients?
Who are Adisa Bakari's most prominent NFL clients?

Adisa Bakari has 19 active clients in the NFL. As per reports, the contract value of all his clients is worth a whopping $144.8 million.

Here are some of the big-name football stars who are a part of The Sports & Entertainment Group.

  • Stefon Diggs - Buffalo Bills
  • Ameer Abdullah - Las Vegas Raiders
  • Tyrod Taylor - New York Giants
  • Joshua Palmer - Los Angeles Chargers
  • Michael Carter - New York Jets
  • Tre Brown - Seattle Seahawks
  • Brandin Echols - New York Jets
  • Mykal Walker - Atlanta Falcons
  • DeShawn Williams - Carolina Panthers
  • Dorian O'Daniel - Free agent
  • Le'Veon Bell - Free agent
Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

NBA players react to Denver Nuggets beating Miami Heat in Game 5 of NBA Finals! Nikola Jokic FMVP!🔥

Quick Links

Edited by Rajdeep Barman
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...