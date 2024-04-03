Who is Stefon Diggs' girlfriend Tae Heckard? What we know about the actress

Stefon Diggs' has made a name in the NFL since chosen by the Minnesota Vikings in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL draft. Since then, the standout wide receiver has joined the Buffalo Bills.

NFL fans who have fallen in love with Diggs might wonder who the star receiver is dating whenever they watch him play on the field.

Stefon Diggs and actor Tae Heckard have been romantically involved for some time.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Tae Heckard was born in Seoul, South Korea. Her mother is Korean, and her father is African-American, per reports.

Heckard was raised in South Korea but immigrated to the United States with her family when she was five, per The US Sun.

After graduating from Duncanville High School, Heckard attended Stephen F. Austin State University for her collegiate education.

Hackerd is currently an actress: she is widely recognized for her portrayal as Jazz/Jasmine in the romantic comedy series, "The Game." Before that, she had worked as a model, appearing in several fashion magazines and collaborating with several businesses. She has starred in numerous music videos for well-known American musicians including 50 Cent, Kanye West, Ne-yo and Mariah Carey.

Heckard joined a drama group in college, which sparked her passion for acting, although she didn't begin performing professionally until 2006. Ever since, she has starred in other films, including Back Then and ATL.

Diggs and Heckard have reportedly been dating since the summer of 2019, though it's unclear how or where they first connected, per The US Sun.

Tae Heckard's dating history

Tae Heckard had a child from a previous relationship before she began dating Stefon Diggs. She and former NBA star Brandon Jennings welcomed their son together in 2014. They got engaged soon after, but in 2016 they decided to go their separate ways.

Heckard previously dated Monique Blanton from 2008 to 2011 before dating Brandon Jennings.

Will Stefon Diggs play with the Buffalo Bills in 2024?

Stefon Diggs is being traded to the Houston Texans after four seasons with the Buffalo Bills, per reports from NFL Network on Wednesday.

Diggs is expected to work in Houston's offense in 2024 alongside CJ Stroud, the second-overall pick in 2023. Stroud won Offensive Rookie of the Year in his first season in the league last year. It was after he guided the team to an unexpected postseason berth.

Expand Tweet

After signing Diggs, Houston Texans hope to return to the postseason in 2024 and possibly mount a championship challenge.

Diggs recorded 1,183 receiving yards with the Bills last season. Thanks to that, he made the Pro Bowl for the fourth consecutive season with the Bills.