Who are Stefon Diggs' parents Aron and Stephanie? All you need to know about Bills WR's family

Stefon Diggs, a wide receiver with the Buffalo Bills, is a talented and skilled athlete who consistently proves his worth on the field. Over his career, he has accumulated astounding stats and accomplishments that speak for themselves. But we won't go into detail in this article on the value Diggs brings to NFL teams. Instead, we'll talk about the wideout's family background.

Aron and Stephanie gave birth to Stefon Diggs in Gaithersburg, Maryland, on November 29, 1993.

According to The Players' Tribune, Stephanie was an attendant for Amtrak until she retired, and because of her perseverance and dedication to her sons, Diggs referred to her as "our Superwoman." Stephanie Diggs had been employed by Amtrak for thirty years till her retirement, in addition to holding a number of part-time jobs.

Aron Diggs, Diggs' father, was crucial in getting his sons signed to NFL contracts. When Stefon was five years old, Aron enrolled him and his younger brother Trevon in football. He also ensured Stefon completed 200 situps and pushups in addition to his schoolwork and nighttime prayers.

"My husband really pushed him to have a good work ethic," Stephanie claims.

Then, in January 2008, Aron Sr. passed away from acute heart failure at a Fairfax facility while still on the waiting list for an organ transplant. When he died, he was 39, and Stefon Diggs was only 14.

Aron requested Stefon to look after the family before his death, including mother Stephanie, sister Porsche, and brothers Trevon and Mar'Sean. Stefon then decided against accepting a scholarship to an out-of-state college in order to stay close to his family and play for Maryland University instead.

"That s**t was fu***ed up. We were hurt. We felt down. Because he was not only a father figure but also a cool friend who could provide valuable knowledge," Stefon told Sports Illustrated.

Stefon Diggs has two other brothers playing football

Trevon Diggs of the Dallas Cowboys and his brother Stefon Diggs have both kept such high levels of individual achievement within the NFL that it can be difficult to remember that they are related.

In the second round of the 2020 NFL draft, the Dallas Cowboys selected Trevon Diggs as the 30th overall pick. Trevon claimed that when he was much younger, Stefon was just like his father. Trevon became a cornerback in the NFL thanks to Stefon's guidance.

When Trevon was born, Stefon was almost five. To Sports Illustrated, Stefon admitted, "I was excited as f**k."

The two brothers are the sons of Stephanie and Aron Diggs; their siblings include Aron Jr., Mar'Sean, and Porsche.

Mar'Sean Diggs, Diggs' other sibling, is also a football player at the University of Alabama in Birmingham.