Who is Stetson Bennett’s mother Denise? All you need to know about new Rams QB’s family

As Stetson Bennett was selected in the fourth round by the Los Angeles Rams, one person who would have been rooting for him would have been his mother Denise. She has always been one of his biggest supporters and it would not have been any different this time.

Denise went to the same college as her son and graduated from the University of Georgia College of Pharmacy. Along with her husband, Stetson Bennett III, she runs Bennett's hometown pharmacy. They both graduated from the University in 1996, which is where they met.

Apart from Stetson, the couple have twin sons, Knox and Luke, another son, Maverick, and a daughter, Olivia.

More about Stetson Bennett's family

Luke Bennett looks to be the next person to carry on the Georgia Bulldogs tradition that his parents and his brother followed. He is a wide receiver with the program and will be looking to leave his own imprint in the years to come.

Sister Olivia is also involved in Georgia sports. She is a softball player for Georgia Impact Premier '07 - Sullivan and also at Pierce County High School. She is expected to graduate in 2026.

But before Stetson Bennett's family became a fixture in the Georgia sports scene, there was a time when South Carolina was the stage for their success. His grandfather Buddy Bennett was a native of Jesup Georgia, but played as a quarterback for the South Carolina Gamecocks and was the rushing leader in 1960. As a coach, Buddy Bennett stomping grounds at college level were South Carolina, Georgia Tech and East Tennessee.

With a strong and supportive family, Stetson Bennett will now be looking to blaze a trail to their name in the NFL, beginning with the Los Angeles Rams. When her son won the National Championship, his mother said that she was feeling a "lifetime of emotions."

Now, she gets to watch her son take the steps at the highest level in the NFL. Stetson Bennett will also go to a franchise where he will get to work with a young and attack-minded coach like Sean McVay. That can only be good for his development. He will initially back up Matthew Stafford, but the veteran quarterback might have to miss time like he did last season, which is where he becomes a good fit.

We will be keeping an eye on his future in the NFL. So will his family, especially his mom.

