Who is Steve McMichael’s wife Misty McMichael? All about Bears legend’s family

Chicago Bears legend Steve McMichael could make it to the next round of seniors committee voting to possibly gain entrance into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

It was big news for the 65-year-old legendary defensive tackle, who has been battling ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis) since April 2021. According to reports, McMichael's health has continued to deteriorate over the past few months.

On Tuesday, McMichael's wife Misty spoke to reporters and said that she got a call from the NFL Hall of Fame. However, she wasn't able to share news on the decision:

“It’s just amazing. It’s been suspenseful, it’s been killing me and now that I have to wait another day. I’ll wait, I’ll be patient. He (Steve) has been nominated for years but this is the closest we’ve ever been.”

Misty is McMichael's second wife. He was first married to Debra Marshall, but they divorced on October 12, 1998, ending their 13-year marriage.

McMichael married Misty on March 24, 2001. The couple has one daughter, Macy, who was born on January 22, 2008.

While there isn't a lot of information on Misty's background, she has been highly supportive of her husband since he was diagnosed with ALS more than two years ago. Earlier this month, she spoke to Larry Hawley of WGN and urged fans to pray for McMichael. Misty said:

“He (McMichael) needs to see himself enshrined in the Hall of Fame. Please pray for him to get through this. It means everything to us. Everybody knows, especially in the NFL world, that he deserves it, that his stats have always been there.”

Steve McMichael's NFL stats and career honors

Former Chicago Bears DT Steve McMichael

The New England Patriots picked Steve McMichael in the third round of the 1980 NFL Draft. The defensive tackle played one season for the team before joining the Chicago Bears.

McMichael spent 13 seasons in Chicago and helped the team win the Super Bowl in 1986. He earned two Pro Bowl honors and two First-team All-Pro honors as well. The player joined the Green Bay Packers in 1994 on a one-year contract before calling it quits with football.

Across 15 years in the NFL, McMichael racked up 838 tackles and 95 sacks. He also managed two interceptions, 13 forced fumbles and 17 fumble recoveries.

