Who is Steven Johnson and how is he related to Steph Curry's mother Sonya?

Steven Johnson is a former NFL player who played tight end for the New England Patriots. He was taken in the sixth-round of the 1988 NFL draft and played college football with Virginia Tech for three years between 1984 and 1987.

He only played two years in the NFL thanks to a severe knee injury and only played three games in his rookie season in New England.

The former NFL player now runs his own construction business called Johnson Commercial Development and according to his company's site, runs a whole host of things for his business.

However, for his footballing exploits and commercial success, he found himself in the headlines last year, and not for a good reason. He was involved with NBA superstar Steph Curry's mother Sonya in an alleged affair.

What is sad about the situation is that Dell, Curry's father, and Sonya had been married for 33 years before Dell filed for divorce after he accused her of cheating.

In court documents regarding the divorce, Dell's legal team stated that his wife misled him about her affair. The documents read:

"(Sonya) began her extramarital affair with Mr. Johnson during the marriage and prior to the date of separation' in March 2020... (She) lied to [Dell] each time she cheated on him."

Dell has said that his ex-wife should not be entitled to alimony because of this. She currently resides with Steven Johnson in Tennessee. According to TMZ, Sonya has denied the affair and says that the the relationship started after she and Dell had agreed to separate, back in 2020.

Sonya and Dell Curry separate after 33 years of marriage over Steven Johnson affair

The fact that the Currys had been married for over three decades makes the situation even worse. However, with the allegations that Sonya had cheated on Dell surfacing, the pair parted ways.

They spoke to the People magazine in August of 2021 after details of their troubles became public and released a joint statement stating that they have decided to end their marriage after trying a trial separation.

It was certainly a rather messy situation between Dell and Sonya. But now, it appears that things are slowly getting back to normal for the pair, even though they are now no longer together.

