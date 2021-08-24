Stephen Curry's parents, Dell and Sonya Curry, issue statement following divorce

Stephen Curry and Seth Curry’s parents are going their separate ways and the couple has issued a statement following reports of Sonya Curry filing for divorce last June.

TMZ reported earlier on Monday that Sonya Curry had filed the divorce papers two months ago. After the media got wind of it, the Curry couple decided to issue a statement via People.com.

"After exploring a trial separation over the past year and much thoughtful consideration, we have decided to end our marriage,” Dell and Sonya Curry told People. “As this comes with a great deal of sadness, our focus and desire is for our family's continued happiness. We are so thankful for all the many blessings and successes! We stay committed to and supportive of our children and grandchildren and will remain on connected paths. We ask that our privacy be respected and prayer for our family as we move forward."

Their sons, Stephen and Seth, currently play in the NBA with the Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers, respectively. Dell Curry and Sonya Curry were often seen together watching games of their children and were always present during the Warriors’ championship runs during the mid-to late-2010s.

At one point, when Seth was still playing for the Portland Trail Blazers and they were playing Stephen Curry's Warriors, the couple were seen wearing jackets featuring Warriors and Blazers logos.

Sonya and Dell Curry got some new jackets to rep both the Blazers and the Warriors tonight 👏 pic.twitter.com/4lwtRM9KTW — ESPN (@espn) May 19, 2019

The news of their divorce has shocked the basketball world. Dell Curry and Sonya Curry looked like they were happily married while publicly supporting their children.

Early report of Stephen Curry's mom, Sonya, filing for divorce from Dell

Stephen Curry #30 celebrates with mom Sonya Curry.

The TMZ report didn’t share a lot of details regarding the divorce except when it was filed and who leaked the information to them.

“55-year-old Sonya put in the paperwork back on June 14 in North Carolina ... according to court records,” TMZ reported. “A court official tells us the divorce is still ongoing.”

“Details surrounding the reason for the split are unclear -- we're working on it.”

Genuinely sorry to hear that Dell and Sonya Curry are divorcing. Seemed like the perfect marriage. This is like finding out Uncle Phil and Aunt Viv are splitting up. #Sad — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) August 23, 2021

Expect a lot of questions bombarded in the direction of Seth and Stephen Curry in the coming days and weeks. As TMZ noted in their report, it is likely that they will try to unearth details as to why such a celebrated couple is separating.

The site reached out to Stephen Curry’s camp but has yet to receive a response.

Dell and Sonya Curry also have a daughter named Sydel.

