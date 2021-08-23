8 Incredible Kobe Bryant stats that showcase his greatness

LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant would have turned 43 years old today as the NBA world celebrates the life and times of the one famously known as the Black Mamba. Throughout his career, Bryant was a larger-than-life figure, creating indelible moments that left fans awestruck.

Kobe Bryant stats that demand attention

There have been many statistics attached to Kobe Bryant that have made his career one to truly admire and enjoy. On Bryant’s special day, we’d like to invite you to take a closer look at 8 stats that show just how great the late LA Laker superstar truly was.

1. 15 All-NBA selections

Kobe Bryant #24 looks on against the Celtics in Game 1 of the 2010 NBA Finals.

It’s one thing to be an All-Star, it’s another to be voted to an All-NBA team. Kobe Bryant was selected to 15 All-NBA teams, which are tied for second all-time to LeBron James. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Tim Duncan are the other players to have recorded as many as Bryant’s.

Breaking it down, Kobe has been named First Team 11 times, Second Team two times and Third Team two times as well. To be selected as one of the 15 best players of a single season is a distinct honor and Bryant was so good for so long that he was named to 15 All-NBA teams out of the 20 seasons that he played.

2. 9 All-Defensive First Team selections

Kobe Bryant #24 defends against Ryan Hollins #5 and Reggie Evans #30.

Perhaps one of the most satisfying achievements for Kobe Bryant is his selection to nine All-Defensive First Teams, tying him with Michael Jordan, Kevin Garnett and Gary Payton.

One of the most competitive players in the game knew full well that he didn’t want to be known as simply a scorer, in the same way that Jordan didn’t. Kobe has the 16th highest total steals in league history with 1,944 in the regular season, but he is sixth all-time in playoff swipes with 310 for his career.

Moreover, Kobe Bryant relished the opportunity to guard the other team’s best player and would often ask his coach if he could take on the assignment.

