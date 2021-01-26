Who has the strongest arm in the NFL?

Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes met in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Both Allen and Mahomes have the strongest arms in the NFL, but the former's is just a little bit better than Mahomes. In the 2018 NFL season, Josh Allen launched a pass that carried 63.9 yards in the air.

Patrick Mahomes has thrown the ball 70 yards in the air during pre-game warm-ups but has not shown that in an NFL game. Both quarterbacks are gifted when it comes to arm talent and make it look effortless when they throw the football deep.

Josh Allen's arm strength was key to him being selected in the 2018 NFL Draft

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen fires the football from his own endzone against Patriots

In an interview with NFL Network's Kimberly Jones, Josh Allen told Jones that he could throw the football about 75-80 yards in the air. Zack Moss previously went on the Green Light podcast and told former NFL player Chris Long that Allen could throw the football 100 yards before it hits the turf.

"Probably 100 yards ... plus, I think, if he just wants to zip it instead of putting air ... on the ball, I think he can probably throw it 100-plus. His arm is just— I mean, he has a top-five arm. He's super strong, and he knows how to use his body to help him get a lot of throws off and stuff like that, so I would say 100-plus."

Josh Allen has gone on record stating that he tossed an 83-yard pass while he played at Wyoming before it landed. With the rumors and all the different amounts being tossed around, this needs to be settled. Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen need to have a throw off to see who can launch the football the farthest.

The two best young quarterbacks in the NFL meeting in the off-season to see who has the strongest arm would get a lot of attention from the media. It is almost guaranteed that ESPN, FOX, and the NFL Network would be on the scene to watch for the results.

Advertisement

.@JoshAllenQB showed off his elite arm strength and athleticism in his rookie year.



On his 23rd birthday, check out his top 10 plays of 2018! @BuffaloBills pic.twitter.com/MVpZKrQO4e — NFL (@NFL) May 21, 2019

In the next year we can almost guarantee that the two competitors will agree to a throw off to see who really has the strongest arm in the NFL. Until that day comes, Josh Allen has the strongest arm in the NFL.