Who is Terry McLaurin's girlfriend, Caitlin Winfrey? All about Commanders WR's partner

Terry McLaurin is having another solid season with the Washington Commanders in 2023. The wideout has already racked up 885 yards and three touchdowns on 69 receptions across 15 games.

Despite McLaurin's impressive outings this season, the Commanders are fourth in the NFC East with a 4-11 record.

Although Washington can no longer reach the postseason, McLaurin had reasons to celebrate over the weekend. The wideout took to Instagram on Saturday to announce his engagement to his longtime partner, Caitlin Winfrey.

Caitlin was born on March 9, 1995, in Indiana. Her mother's name is Kimberly, and she has two brothers, Alexis and Andrew.

As per reports, Caitlin attended Cathedral High School before enrolling at Indiana University. After graduating in 2019, she joined the Leighton School of Nursing at Marian University.

Graduating from Marian University in 2020, Caitlin now works as a registered nurse.

Caitlin and Terry made their relationship public in March 2022. The couple posted pictures on Instagram to reveal that they were dating. However, reports suggest that the couple has been dating since early 2021.

Just two days before Christmas this year, Terry announced that he and Caitlin got engaged. The couple is expected to exchange wedding vows soon, but no date has been set.

Terry McLaurin's net worth: How much is the Commander's WR worth in 2023?

According to reports, Terry McLaurin is worth around $3 million in 2023. He has made most of his wealth during his NFL career.

McLaurin was picked in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Washington Commanders. He signed a four-year, $3,847,671 rookie contract with the franchise. The deal included a $1,003,220 signing bonus, with $1,003,220 in guaranteed money.

In 2023, McLaurin signed a three-year, $68,364,000 extension with the Commanders. His contract included a $28,000,000 signing bonus and $53,154,000 as guaranteed money.

