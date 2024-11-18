Who are the Texans-Cowboys announcers tonight? Coverage team for Week 11 MNF clash explored

The Dallas Cowboys will square off against the Houston Texans in Week 11 of the 2024 NFL season. The Monday Night Football game is scheduled to kick off at 8:15 p.m. EST from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The Texans vs. Cowboys matchup will be broadcast on ESPN/ABC, where Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will be in the announcers' booth. Buck will handle the play-by-play commentary, while Aikman will serve as the analyst. Lisa Salters will report on the game from the sidelines.

There will be an alternate broadcast of the Week 11 MNF matchup on the channel ESPN2 with the "ManningCast" program. On the show, legendary NFL brothers and quarterbacks, Eli and Peyton Manning, will cover the commentary and analysis for the contest. There will be some special guests who will join the two brothers during the episode, including former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick.

Here's a look at the TV schedule and live stream details for the Texans vs. Cowboys Week 11 game, where you can watch Nico Collins' return to action:

Date: Monday, Nov. 18, 2024

Time: 8:15 p.m. EST

TV channels: ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2

Live stream: FuboTV

Venue: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Dallas

Houston Texans vs. Dallas Cowboys Week 11 game preview

NFL: Houston Texans QB CJ Stroud - Source: Imagn

The Cowboys (3-6) are third in the NFC North and enter this game on a four-game losing streak. They most recently suffered a crushing 34-6 defeat against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 10.

With Dak Prescott out for the remainder of the season, his backup Cooper Rush will start as the Cowboys' quarterback on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Texans (6-4) are at the summit of the AFC South. They are on a two-game losing streak, having recently suffered a 26-23 defeat against the Detroit Lions in Week 10.

Second-year quarterback C.J. Stroud will lead the offense for Houston.

