Who is The Giving Back Fund CEO Marc Pollick? Damar Hamlin's charity sponsor accused of internal controversy

Marc Pollick has been making headlines lately. The founder and CEO of The Giving Back Fund is reportedly embroiled in internal controversy within his organization.

His non-profit organization, The Giving Back Fund, provides philanthropic consulting, management, and administrative services to athletes and celebrities in the US.

He became better known after he was revealed as a sponsor of the Buffalo Bills' safety Damar Hamlin's charity organization. His organization has, however, previously worked with athletes like Yao Ming, Doug Flutie, Magic Johnson, and Ben Roethlisberger.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NFL @NFL



A fund has been established by his family and donations can now be made directly at All 32 teams around the league will show their support for Damar Hamlin throughout Week 18.A fund has been established by his family and donations can now be made directly at chasingmsfoundation.com All 32 teams around the league will show their support for Damar Hamlin throughout Week 18.A fund has been established by his family and donations can now be made directly at chasingmsfoundation.com https://t.co/uh782aYsux

Pollick has also guided the philanthropic and charitable efforts of entertainment stars like Brittney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, and Maria Bello.

Marc Pollick and The Giving Back Fund could be in trouble

A recent revelation by Daniel Libit of Sportico gave a glimpse of what is behind the Giving Back Fund's glamorous facade.

The organization is facing a host of internal conflicts, outrightly failing to live up to its known outstanding reputation.

It has been reported that these issues have manifested in various ways within the organization. This has led to disagreements between GBF and its trusted legal advisors. This has also resulted in the departure of several board members from the organization.

Daniel Libit @DanielLibit



My story:



sportico.com/business/sport… EXCLUSIVE: @GivingBackFund, the celeb charity organization that partnered with Damar Hamlin following his on-field collapse, has been riven with internal strife centered around CEO/founder Marc Pollick. Dozens of sources say that's nothing new.My story: EXCLUSIVE: @GivingBackFund, the celeb charity organization that partnered with Damar Hamlin following his on-field collapse, has been riven with internal strife centered around CEO/founder Marc Pollick. Dozens of sources say that's nothing new.My story:sportico.com/business/sport…

A whistleblower complaint maintains Pollick is at the center of the unrest. However, the embattled CEO ascertained that there will be improvements internally in the organization. He stated to Sportico that:

"We will always seek to improve, but I can share unequivocally that this organization operates with integrity and compassion and has truly made the world a better place.

“I know an organization doing good isn’t necessarily the news you’re looking for, but it is our news, and we are very proud of it.”

However, this narrative feels incomplete. Especially when considering the insights gathered from interviews with numerous sources such as clients, donors, contractors, board members, and 24 former Giving Back Fund employees by Sportico.

In addition to hundreds of pages of internal documents, these accounts collectively paint a picture of an organization that is grappling with challenges.

The holocaust scholar, who has been showcased and interviewed by a broad spectrum of media outlets (covering news, sports, entertainment, and philanthropy, including ESPN, HBO Sports, Forbes, USA TODAY, Foundation News, and Sports Business Journal), now has his untarnished public persona on the line.

It is to be seen what comes out of this whole strife for The Giving Back Fund. An organization that has famed itself for its magnificent legacy could be on the brink of ruin.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes