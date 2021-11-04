Who is Tom Matte? Super Bowl winner and broadcaster passes away at age 82

Tom Matte is a legendary figure in the world of football. During the 60's, Matte was considered a Heisman Trophy candidate behind legends like Billy Kilmer and Mike Ditka for his skills as a running back. Although his career bloomed late, Matte became one of the NFL's most dangerous running backs.

Matte was also part of the Baltimore Colts team that went on to win Super Bowl V. Matte was the leading rushing touchdown leader in 1969. He made the Pro Bowl in both 1968 and 1969. Matte even served as an emergency quarterback when both Jonny Unitas and Gary Cuozzo both went down with season-ending injuries.

What was Tom Matte's impact on the Colts and Ravens?

Tom "Garbage Can" Matte passed away on November 2nd, 2021 at the age of 82. Figures across the NFL have been paying homage to the legend.

Tom Matte was openly against the Colts' move to Indianapolis, where he joined Jonny Unitas in fully denouncing the new Colts team. That feeling would not last all too long, as the Baltimore Ravens came into the NFL during the 1996 season, and they welcomed Matte with open arms.

Bill Curry @coachbillcurry Tom Matte and I loved playing football together. When we needed a runner, he rushed for 1000 yards. When we needed a blocking back, he blocked well for Norm Bulaich. He played QB in ‘65. His wife Judy took our family in during camp. I already miss you Brother. Go With God. Tom Matte and I loved playing football together. When we needed a runner, he rushed for 1000 yards. When we needed a blocking back, he blocked well for Norm Bulaich. He played QB in ‘65. His wife Judy took our family in during camp. I already miss you Brother. Go With God. https://t.co/8C3mmKRPHF

Matte would go on to be a huge figure in broadcasting local games for the Ravens for 10 years. Although he was openly against the Colts initially moving to Indianapolis, he became a huge figure for both the Colts and Ravens. He was, in fact, a Colts legend.

Both the Ravens and Colts hold Matte in high regard. From his massive numbers as a running back to his years in service as an analyst and broadcaster for the Ravens.

Four Verts 🏈 @FourVerticals_



Matte's career:

• 1449 touches

• 7515 yards from scrimmage

• 57 rushing/receiving TDs

• Super Bowl & NFL Champion

• 2x Pro Bowler

• NFL rushing TDs leader (1969)



#Colts #Ravens RIP to Baltimore Colts legend and former Ravens radio analyst, Tom Matte.Matte's career:• 1449 touches• 7515 yards from scrimmage• 57 rushing/receiving TDs• Super Bowl & NFL Champion• 2x Pro Bowler• NFL rushing TDs leader (1969) RIP to Baltimore Colts legend and former Ravens radio analyst, Tom Matte.Matte's career:• 1449 touches• 7515 yards from scrimmage• 57 rushing/receiving TDs• Super Bowl & NFL Champion• 2x Pro Bowler• NFL rushing TDs leader (1969)#Colts #Ravens https://t.co/SsI1VxqIty

Matte's legend crosses decades as he famously went against the 1972 undefeated Miami Dolphins team as a member of the Colts, but the team lost with a final score of 21-0.

During the 1965 season, Matte stepped in as the emergency quarterback for the likes of Greg Cuozzo and Jonny Unitas. Don Shula, the legendary Dolphins head coach, was the head coach of the Colts at the time. The wristband that was used to call plays for Matte at quarterback is now displayed in the football Hall of Fame.

Matte spent 11 seasons with the Baltimore Colts before being traded to the Chargers.

Several prominent broadcasters and players around the league have been pouring in dedication and memories of Tom Watte. Rest in peace to the legend.

Edited by Henno van Deventer