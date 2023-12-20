Who is Tommy DeVito's new agent, Maxx Lepselter? All about Giants QB's marketing representative

Tommy DeVito has added Maxx Lepselter to his team, with the New York Giants rookie quarterback keen to maximize his off-the-field marketing potential. DeVito is arguably the most hyped QB in New York since Eli Manning and the New Jersey native has decided to add a marketing-oriented agent to his team.

Adding Maxx Lepselter means we would see less of DeVito's famous agent, Sean Stellato. While this hiring should be a win for the Tommy DeVito brand, fans would surely miss Sean Stellato's aura and endearing personality.

Who is Maxx Lepselter?

Maxx Lepselter is the son of Mark Lepselter, the president and founder of the Maxx Sports and Entertainment Group. Maxx Lepselter learned from the best, as his father made a name for himself as the agent for Tiki Barber. Barber finished his career as the New York Giants' all-time leading rusher and, upon retirement, transitioned to TV, where he now serves as a CBS analyst and WFAN host.

Lepselter's Maxx MGMT is in charge of the off-the-field management of about 30 current and former NFL stars, including Trevon Diggs, Braxton Berrios, Jaire Alexander, Justin Simmons, Justin Tucker, Marquez Valdez-Scantling, and DeVito's teammate wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins.

Lepselter has already swung into action, securing DeVito a Dunkin' Donuts partnership, and he is nearing completion of a handful of new endorsement deals for the former undrafted free agent. Also, DeVito is scheduled to headline a national commercial in the first quarter of 2024.

Did Tommy DeVito fire Sean Stellato?

While Sean Stellato has ceded many of his duties to Maxx Lepselter, Tommy DeVito is still tied to the flamboyant agent. Instead, Stellato will remain DeVito's contract agent in football matters.

Sean Stellato remains an NFL Players Association registered agent and will continue to handle DeVito's contract negotiations within the NFL. However, his days of securing off-the-field deals for the Syracuse alum are over.

Tommy DeVito's decision to go a different route in terms of marketing isn't uncommon in professional sports, as players tend to hire marketing-oriented agents to boost their marketability off the field. A sportsperson's career is somewhat unpredictable, especially when such an individual is undrafted coming out of college.

Hence, unlike their first and second-round counterparts who sign muti-year, multimillion-dollar deals soon after Draft night, such players don't have the luxury of a substantial contract. Tommy DeVito is experiencing a surge in popularity due to a combination of factors, and it's only proper that the New Jersey native secures his future while the "iron is hot."

