Who is Tony Gonzalez's ex-girlfriend Lauren Sanchez?

When the world's richest man Jeff Bezos returned from space this week, his longtime girlfriend Lauren Sanchez was right there waiting for him.

Sanchez also happens to be the former partner of Pro Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez, who was also present to welcome the Amazon CEO back to Earth. Sanchez and the former Chiefs star have a 20-year-old son, Nikko, together and the pair remain friends despite calling time on their relationship.

Sanchez now dating the world’s richest man

Two years ago, news broke that Amazon CEO and the world’s richest man Jeff Bezos was involved with Lauren Sanchez. In February 2019, Bezos published a blog post claiming that National Enquirer publisher American Media Inc was trying to blackmail and extort him in relation to his affair with Sanchez.

The news anchor was married at the time to Hollywood agent Patrick Whitesell, with whom she has two kids, and the couple divorced shortly after the Bezos affair came to light.

Ex-Amazon chief Bezos announced he was divorcing his wife MacKenzie Scott via Twitter in January 2019.

Sanchez, 51, and Bezos, 57, remain together today, with the couple attending several public events with each other for company.

Sanchez’s media career

Lauren Sanchez started her media career at KCOP-TV in Los Angeles, where she worked as an anchor and reporter.

She then moved to Fox Sports Network, where she earned an Emmy nomination as anchor and correspondent for the sports magazine "Going Deep" and as an entertainment reporter for FSN's "Best Damn Sports Show Period."

Sanchez won her first Emmy after returning to KCOP-TV in 1999 to anchor UPN 13 News. She was the runner-up in the nationwide hosting competition during season 2 of "The View" in early 2000.

In 2005, Sanchez became the first host of FOX's popular dancing competition "So You Think You Can Dance."

Sanchez has made cameo appearances in films such as "Fight Club," "Fantastic Four" and "Ted 2," all posing as a reporter or news anchor.

Today, Sanchez continues to occasionally work on "Good Day LA," "Extra" and other entertainment TV shows. She has also been featured in People Magazine's “50 Most Beautiful” issue and Us Weekly's “Hot Bodies” issue.

Sanchez's "aviation" business

In 2016, Sanchez founded Black Ops Aviation, the first female-owned aerial film and production company. The business allows her to use her extensive pilot skills to work on film and television projects.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha