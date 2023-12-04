Who are Trace McSorley’s parents Rick and Andrea? Exploring Steelers QB’s family

NFL insider Adam Schefter reported on Monday that former Baltimore Ravens quarterback Trace McSorley, who has been released from the Chicago Bears practice squad, has joined the Pittsburgh Steelers' practice squad.

While McSorley joins his third team this year, let's examine the athlete's background. Who are the parents of Trace McSorley?

The quarterback is one of Rick and Andrea McSorley's two children. Micaela is the name of Adam's younger sister.

For over three decades, Rick and Andrea McSorley have been joined in marriage. They have successful professions of their own in addition to being the parents of an NFL star.

Trace McSorley's parents: Who is the QB's mum?

Andrea McSorley, the mother of Trace McSorley, is a native Virginian who grew up in Fairfax County. She earned a bachelor's degree in education at the University of Richmond in Virginia.

While the exact circumstances of Andrea's marriage remain unknown, the couple relocated to Nova Scotia in 1992, where they were married. This indicates that they have spent 31 years together.

Before moving to Loudoun County with her family four years after giving birth to Trace, Andrea raised her two kids with her husband in Fairfax.

In 2002, Trace's mom started her career as a real estate agent in addition to her role as a certified elementary school educator for Arlington County Public Schools. She assisted both purchasers and sellers in real estate deals by drawing on her background as a teacher.

However, Andrea works as an Associate Broker at an unidentified Loudoun agency. She also holds accreditation as a buyer agent and a trained relocation consultant.

Andrea is also reportedly a part of the National Association of Realtors.

Trace McSorley's parents: Who is the QB's dad?

Rick McSorley, the father of Trace, was a competitive football player at the University of Richmond. In actuality, it was he who instilled in his son a lifelong love of the game.

Rick did not pursue a professional football career after graduating from the University of Richmond with a degree in business administration. According to reports, he has been employed by Salesforce since February 2022 as a strategic account executive.

Rick worked at Optum as a VIP client executive prior to joining Salesforce. He has also held positions in the sales and accounting sectors.