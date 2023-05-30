Who is Travis Rudolph’s ex-girlfriend, Dominique Jones? All you need to know about former NFL WR's personal life

Former NFL star Travis Rudolph is faced with a murder trial for a shooting incident from April 2021. The 27-year-old has been charged with one count of first-degree murder in connection with the death of Sebastien Jean-Jacques in Lake Park.

Last week, Rudolph's ex-girlfriend Dominique Jones was cross-examined for hours in relation to the murder case.

According to Rudolph's defense attorney, Jones is an out-of-work estate agent. She was also reportedly married to another man when she was in a relationship with Rudolph. Jones also has a brother named Keishaun.

Jones testified that she had texted her brother to "shoot up his s***" after she found out about Rudolph's apparent infidelity. However, she also admitted that she never intended for her brother and his friends to hurt the former NFL star despite sending the provocative text.

While recalling a fight with Rudolph in April 2021, Jones revealed that her ex became confrontational and wouldn't let her leave his home after she read his text messages with another woman. She also admitted to smashing the former football star's PlayStation and calling him a "broke b****" as the confrontation spilled out into the front yard.

When Jones' brother and her friends arrived to demand an apology from Rudolph, it was reported that the wideout had had a scuffle with the gang and allegedly fired 39 rounds of an AR-15 pistol, killing Jean-Jacques and wounding others.

Travis Rudolph's NFL stats and career

Former New York Giants WR Travis Rudolph

The New York Giants signed Travis Rudolph as an undrafted free agent following the 2017 NFL Draft. After two seasons with the Big Blue, the wideout signed with the Miami Dolphins practice squad on October 10, 2018.

However, Rudolph suffered a torn ACL on his first day of practice and was placed on the practice squad/injured list. The receiver then played two seasons with the Canadian Football League side Winnipeg Blue Bombers before being released in 2021.

Over the course of his NFL career, Rudolph managed 101 yards on eight receptions but failed to score a touchdown.

