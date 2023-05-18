Who is Trent Dilfer's wife, Cassandra Dilfer? All you need to know about UAB head coach's family

Trent Dilfer's wife, Cassandra Dilfer, is a dedicated mother, wife and supportive figure for her significant other and her loved ones.

She was born Cassandra Franzman on April 24, 1972. She was born and raised in California. Her father is John Wallace Franzman, and her mother is Cheri Wheeler.

Cassandra was raised with four siblings; two sisters, Cameron and Paige, and brothers, Taylor and Carson. She attended California State University, where she was a pole vaulter.

How did Cassandra Dilfer meet Trent Dilfer?

Cassandra Dilfer met Trent Dilfer while both were student-athletes at California State University. Cassandra was on the track and field team, while Trent Dilfer was a superstar on the football team. Trent and Cassandra met each other when they were in their junior year.

They grew closer and closer as time passed, and they eventually tied the knot on July 23, 1993.

After college, Cassandra got a job as a swimming coach under the mentorship of Olympic swimming coach Teri McKeever.

Do Cassandra Dilfer and Trent Dilfer have children?

Yes, Cassandra Dilfer and her husband have children. The couple share four beautiful kids together; three daughters and a son.

Their daughters are Maddie, Victoria (Tori) and Delaney, while their only son is named Trevin Scott Dilfer. The couple has shown over time just how much their kids mean to them, and it must have really hurt when their only son passed away at five years of age from a heart condition.

Trevin Scott Dilfer fought against the illness for 40 days; he was on life support the entire time.

The heart illness took away his life on April 27, 2003. His death significantly affected the family, especially Trent, as the former NFL star took to drinking and gained over 30 pounds after being inactive and grieving over his lost son. Thankfully, the family is in a much better place now.

Before joining UAB, Trent Dilfer coached Lipscomb High School.

He was also the head varsity coach for Nashville high school, where he taught young kids the ropes on how to play the game correctly.

