Who is Trevon Diggs’ son Aaiden? All about Cowboys star’s personal life

Trevon Diggs has established himself as one of the top cornerbacks in the NFL since being drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in 2020. Unfortunately, he suffered an ACL tear during practice in Sept. last year, which ruled him out for the rest of the season.

While Diggs couldn't make the Pro Bowl this season, his seven-year-old son, Aaiden, seemed to grab headlines at the event. Aaiden was spotted at Pro Bowl games and began trash-talking with New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner during a practice session on Monday.

He hilariously reminded Gardner that his uncle Stefon Diggs scored on him in Week 1:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“You trying to talk trash about my uncle (Stefon)? I heard you. And look what happened. He scored on you in that week 1 game.”

Expand Tweet

Gardner took the diss in his stride and said that he believes Stefon is a good player. He also shook hands with Aaiden as the two shared a few laughs.

Gardner and Stefon met again in Week 11, and things got a bit heated during the game between the Jets and the Buffalo Bills. Gardner was fined $10,927 for unnecessary roughness on the star Bills wideout. On Friday, Aaiden hilariously seemed to add another chapter to the rivalry.

All we know about Trevon Diggs' son Aaiden

Trevon Diggs with his son, Aaiden Diggs

Trevon Diggs' eldest son, Aaiden, was born on Nov. 1, 2016. At the time, Trevon was playing college football at Alabama, but he has not revealed the name of his son's mother.

Aaiden is his dad's biggest supporter and is often spotted at the AT&T stadium donning Cowboys merchandise. He's also a big fan of Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott and has ambitions to become a football player.

Aaiden has had a few viral moments as a young boy. In Mar. 2023, he appeared on Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards, where he was invited to get up on stage with rapper Lil Baby. His grandmother, Stephanie, took to Instagram to share the moment and wrote:

"Aaiden got invited to the Kids Choice Awards," she wrote in the caption. He is going Nuts! Lil Baby performed and he doing his dance."

While Aaiden's father, Trevon Diggs, plays for the Cowboys, his uncle, Stefon, is a wideout for the Bills, while another of his uncles, Mar'Sean, played at the University of Alabama.

Aaiden has become quite a sensation on social media as well. He has around 103K followers on Instagram, and his account is managed by his mother. Although Aaiden loves football, he also plays baseball. In Apr. 2022, Stephanie posted a picture of her grandson sitting in the bullpen.

Aaiden also traveled to Las Vegas for the Pro Bowl event in 2023. It's safe to say that he made quite a splash at the affair this year.