Who are Tyreek Hill's parents, Derrick and Anesha? Meet Dolphins WR's family

Currently playing for the Miami Dolphins, Tyreek Hill was selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

He was given the moniker "Cheetah" because NFL fans and players alike value his speed so highly. Since his NFL debut, he has been chosen for seven Pro Bowls in seven years. As a punt returner, he was also named to the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.

Tyreek Hill is the son of Derrick Shaw and Anesha Sanchez. Hill reportedly grew up alongside his mother before eventually relocating to his grandmother's house.

Information regarding Hill's parents is not readily available. It's possible that he doesn't want to relive his difficult upbringing, in which the majority of his family members had run-ins with authorities.

Tyreek Hill made headlines last year after buying his parents their dream cars

It's always amazing to witness the things a player does for their loved ones when they succeed in the NFL. One of those occasions occurred for Tyreek Hill last year after he was traded from the Kansas City Chiefs and got a four-year, $120 million contract.

The 29-year-old presented both of his parents with their desired cars in a clip that he uploaded to his YouTube account after joining the Miami Dolphins. Hill's parents' responses were fantastic, as his mom was flipping out while his father was silent and tearful.

Hill added a sense of mystery and drama by blindfolding his parents in the stunning video.

Hill gave his ecstatic mother a new Tesla Model X in the video. Anesha Sanchez was overcome with excitement as the situation developed and was unable to control her feelings of appreciation and delight. Hill's father, Derrick Shaw, was presented with a completely fresh Chrysler 300 and was left dumbfounded.

Tyreek Hill has stated that the opportunity to realize a long-cherished desire he had since childhood — surprise his parents with their desired cars — was more exciting to him than the huge salary he received in Miami.

Hill's accomplishment had an enormous effect on his parents' lives, which was reflected in the utter joy and gratitude of their expressions.