Who is Tyson Bagent? All about Bears backup QB

After starting quarterback Justin Fields suffered a thumb injury in the third quarter of a Week 6 game between the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings, backup quarterback Tyson Bagent took the field.

Bagent was sacked by Vikings safety Josh Metellus after entering the game. That fumble was recovered for a 46-yard score, giving Bagent an unwelcome first drive of his professional career.

Bagent overcame the setback, though, as he orchestrated a 77-yard touchdown drive to trim the Vikings' lead to 19-13. In that game, the quarterback completed 10 of his 14 passes for 83 yards, one interception, and one fumble.

Bagent now has a chance to make his first NFL start against the Las Vegas Raiders since Fields is still doubtful for Week 7.

Bagent was a zero-star recruit when he graduated from Martinsburg High School. He decided to enroll in a local institution where both of his parents had gone to school.

From 2018 to 2022, Bagent set numerous records while playing for the Shepherd Rams in college. The 23-year-old Division II quarterback concluded with 1,400 completions and 17,034 passing yards, more than any other quarterback in that division's history. Additionally, he was the recipient of the Harlon Hill Trophy, the Division II version of the Heisman Trophy.

Bagent was brought up in a family that was accustomed to success. Travis, his father, was a professional arm wrestler who, over the course of his career, won 17 world championships. Bagent has asserted that he always approaches the game with his father's winning philosophy.

Bagent hasn't hesitated to attribute his drive to his family's backing. He described his father as "everything you'd want in a dad, everything you'd want in a sports agent, and everything you'd want in a marketer."

It's still uncertain if Bagent's unusual journey to the NFL will help him win games, but it is entertaining to support him nonetheless.

The Chicago Bears have shown how much faith they have in Tyson Bagent

Tyson Bagent was selected by the Chicago Bears as their backup quarterback over seasoned pro Nathan Peterman. The player's performance in his debut game in the NFL against the Minnesota Vikings fails to convey a lot, but the Bears are encouraged by the composure Bagent has displayed since the start of last training camp.

Tyson Bagent was passed over during the NFL draft in April, but the Chicago Bears signed him as a free agent a month later. He overcame competition from Peterman and PJ Walker, who has since joined the Cleveland Browns, to advance from untested rookie to QB2 during the offseason.

Bagent will be hoping to impress the Bears coaching staff when he starts for his club on Sunday against the Raiders in an effort to seize this chance.

The strength of Fields' grasp will determine when he recovers from his thumb injury. The head coach of the Chicago Bears, Matt Eberflus, provided an upbeat update during the week, stating that Fields won't be placed on injured reserve or have any surgery. Thus, Bagent must be able to immediately show his talent.