Who is the most underrated WR from the 2022 NFL Draft?

Although the 2022 NFL Draft may have lacked the sheer amount of quality quarterbacks available, there is no doubt that there was no void of quality receivers making the jump from college.

Six receivers were taken in the first round of the draft, and there was a total of 28 in the entire draft. There was a buzz around some of the top receiver selections such as Drake London (Atlanta Falcons), Garrett Wilson (New York Jets), and Jameson Williams (Detroit Lions).

But which receiver who was drafted should be considered the most underrated coming into the NFL? Look no further than former University of Georgia star receiver George Pickens.

Will George Pickens make an immediate impact in the NFL next season?

George Pickens was a five-star recruit coming out of Northwest High School in Germantown, Maryland. He decided to attend the University of Georgia in 2019 and led the team in receptions, yards and touchdowns as a freshman.

His second season, like others, was marred by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Pickens tore his ACL in the spring of 2021, so he was only able to play in the final four games of the 2021-2022 season.

However, Pickens was still able to make a splash by hauling in a 52-yard reception in Georgia's 33-18 win over the Alabama Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

George Pickens was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 52nd pick in last week's NFL Draft.

Despite not knowing exactly who the starter will be next season (the team also drafted University of Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett with the 20th overall pick), there is reason to believe that Pickens is, perhaps, the most underrated receiver in the entire 2022 NFL Draft.

Pickens is now fully recovered, as evidenced by running a 4.47 at the 2022 NFL Combine. At 6'3" and 200 pounds, the former five-star recruit is poised to be able to stretch defenses while having the ability to leap and catch 50/50 balls over opposing defensive backs.

Perhaps, best of all is the fact that Pickens is a first-round talent that fell to the second round because of his injury. However, he is not without a few questions about his integrity.

In a game against Georgia Tech as a freshman, Pickens was ejected for fighting. He also drew a penalty in a game against the Tennessee Volunteers for squirting water on Volunteers quarterback Jarrett Guarantino in his sophomore season.

The upcoming 2022 season is shaping up to be a fresh start and new beginnings for the Steelers' 52nd pick in the draft.

