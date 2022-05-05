NFL Draft 2022: Early odds-on favorites to win offensive and defensive ROY awards revealed

With the 2022 NFL Draft wrapped up, never-too-soon predictions have rolled in as to early favorites for the offensive and defensive Rookie of the Year awards.

A player’s draft position and positional or overall talent does not always translate to immediate success in their rookie year. But projecting their success is a fascinating thought exercise.

For most players, the situation and the specific team they land with will often be a good indicator of whether they will win offensive and defensive Rookie of the Year. After all, talent can only take you so far, but opportunity plus preparation will always lead to success.

Many of the rookies from the NFL Draft will be projected to slide into their predecessors' role after the latter either get traded or leave the team via free agency.

For most teams looking to take advantage of a limited championship window, this opportunity can provide certain rookies with the most playing time. Of course, as with anything, there’s always a price, and Vegas will always be there to provide that price (or odds).

Top projected offensive rookie players from NFL Draft

#1. Quarterback Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh Steelers (+500)

Pickett will have to battle Mitchell Trubisky and Mason Rudolph in order to move up the depth charts. But the quarterback could not have landed in a better spot than in the same state (Pennsylvania) where he played college football.

The Steelers do not often make big moves via trade or free agency. The franchise is long known for drafting and developing their stars. So, it bodes well for Pickett that a stable team like the Steelers drafted him to be their future starter.

If that future comes sooner rather than later, Pickett could be a shoe-in for Rookie of the Year.

#2. Wide Receiver Drake London, Atlanta Falcons (+550)

Drake London lands himself on a team that lost two of its top wide receivers from last season. With Calvin Ridley (suspended for the upcoming season) and Russell Gage (signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers) gone, London will immediately slot in as the top receiver.

He won’t be alone as last season’s rookie tight end Kyle Pitts will figure to take a leap in production. Although the team will no longer have the services of quarterback Matt Ryan, these two young players should make life easier for the Falcons’ next quarterback.

#3. Wide Receiver Treylan Burks, Tennessee Titans (+700)

Like London, Treylan Burks immediately joins a team that lost its top wide receiver. The Titans traded AJ Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles, so Burks should immediately be incumbent quarterback Ryan Tannehill’s top target.

With star running back Derek Henry back healthy next season, Burks should have some room to operate down the field.

Top projected defensive rookie players from NFL Draft

#1. Edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit Lions (+450)

Lions head coach Dan Campbell got the most out of his team that has limited talent. Although the Lions were woeful in the wins/loss column, they injected immediate talent on the defensive side by drafting an in-state rookie.

Hutchinson dominated his last year at Michigan and will continue to represent the state in the NFL for the Lions. He won’t be the only edge rusher on the team, so he will have plenty of opportunities to showcase his talent and hard work as the season progresses.

The Lions could do worse than last season’s three-win campaign, but they should do better under Dan Campbell in the upcoming season.

#2. Edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, New York Giants (+450)

Like Hutchinson, Kayvon Thibodeaux finds himself in a team looking to improve after a disappointing 2021/2022 season. Graded as one of the most talented players in the NFL draft class, Thibodeaux should pay immediate dividends for a Giants team desperate to turn around their proud franchise.

Alongside 2021 second-round pick Azeez Ojulari, Thibodeaux should help the Giants defense improve next season.

#3. Linebacker Quay Walker, Green Bay Packers (+800)

Quay Walker will be one of the few rookies from the NFL draft stepping into a team that’s looking to win now. The Packers had some question marks on offense, but their defense was solid last season.

Adding a dynamic defensive playmaker like Walker will move the needle to help the team take some pressure off Aaron Rodgers. The Packers’ defense has great players at every level, but Walker’s presence will certainly help keep the Packers in contention.

The 2022 NFL draft class has some potential stars. While real football is still months away, it’ll be exciting to finally see the rookies take the field and potentially lift up their respective teams.

