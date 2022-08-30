Who votes for NFL Top 100? Inside the voting process

Rankings have become more or less chastised over the years, at least on most occasions. Often, when NFL prognosticators are asked to give their opinion on who are the best players in the game today, those who aren’t satisfied with their ranking view it as a chance to rip those very decision-makers openly.

Who actually votes on the NFL Top 100?

So, to wrestle away power from those who haven’t played the game at the highest level, current NFL players, for the past 12 years, have been asked to construct their list. Once those lists are handed in, the totals are tallied as the NFL shines a light on who was selected before the beginning of the new league year.

To be clear, NFL players are asked to make predictions based on the previous season, not on a lifetime achievement award.

Since its inception, Tom Brady has walked away as the league’s highest-ranked player four times, including this year. In fact, no other player has checked in at the No. 1 spot on multiple occasions outside of Brady.

Despite his birth certificate collecting a considerable amount of dust, the newly turned 45-year-old wrapped up arguably the most productive year of his career, throwing for 5,316 passing yards and 43 touchdowns while completing 67.5 percent of his passes for a 13-win Tampa Bay Buccaneers team.

Checking in at a close second was perennial All-Pro pass rusher Aaron Donald. Closing out the top three was back-to-back MVP winner Aaron Rodgers.

In true Tom Brady fashion, the seven-time Super Bowl winner was unwilling to shoulder any of the credit. Instead, Brady showed love and appreciation to those who supported him from the very beginning.

“This is just a testament to the family, teammates, coaches, staff, and every single one of you who've supported me along the way. Thank you all. Let's go get another one.”

As Brady alludes to, his Tampa Bay Buccaneers are full steam ahead for the 2022 league year. To open up their season, the Buccaneers will hit the road to take on the Dallas Cowboys on September 11th.

