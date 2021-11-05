Who was Tina Tintor? 23-year-old identified as victim in Henry Ruggs car crash

The fatality in the Henry Ruggs car crash has been identified as 23-year-old Tina Tintor, a Las Vegas resident.

The NFL was rocked by the news that the Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver was involved in a car accident that claimed the life of a woman and her dog. The identity of the woman involved in the car wreck was not made available to the public during the initial reports on November 2nd.

Since then, her name has been officially released to the press. Tina Tintor was the woman in the RAV-4 that was struck from behind by Henry Ruggs III in his Chevrolet Corvette around 3:40 a.m. on Tuesday.

Henry Ruggs III was going 156 miles per hour before he slammed into the back of Tintor's SUV, which sent the vehicle flying into the air and bursting into flames. Tintor was left pinned in the car and burning alive as firefighters couldn't make it in time to the vehicle to save her life. Her dog was also stuck and perished with her.

Ruggs' blood alcohol level was a reported 0.161, which is double the legal limit to be behind the wheel of a car. After news broke of Tintor's untimely death, childhood friends began to speak on her memory.

Childhood friends remember Tina Tintor after her untimely demise

Tintor's childhood friend, Bojana Filipovic, had this to say about Tintor:

"She's brilliant, she's smart, she's intelligent."

She also stated that Tina Tintor "only wanted the good for everybody."

Filipovic also told authorities that she had been with Tintor and her dog for a short time before the collision and stated they were both together for a late-night walk with Tintor and her dog.

Tintor's mother called Filipovic frantic and asked her to check if that had been her daughter's car involved in the wreck as she had not come from their late-night walk yet.

Since then, Ruggs has been charged with DUI resulting in death and reckless driving resulting in bodily injury or death. If convicted, the wide receiver could face anywhere from six to 20 years in prison for vehicular manslaughter.

The Las Vegas Raiders have since released Henry Ruggs III.

Filipovic's final comments sum up the heartbreak of this tragic car wreck:

"I love you very much. I'm' sorry I didn't get to say goodbye."

Everyone at Sportskeeda extends our sincerest condolences to Tina Tintor's family and loved ones and everyone affected by this tragedy.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar