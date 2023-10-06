Who are the Washington Commanders co-owners? Listing Josh Harris’ partners after franchise’s $6,000,500,000 sale

On July 20, 2023, the Washington Commanders made history when they were finally acquired by Josh Harris for $6.05 billion, the highest sum of money ever paid for a sports franchise. The sale ended over two decades of suffering under the much-maligned Dan Snyder, who had alienated fans with bad decisions and actions, both on and off the field.

Upon being introduced as the Commanders' new owner, Harris made this promise:

"I feel a tremendous sense of responsibility to this city to win championships, to create a positive impact on the community, and to create great experiences and memories for future fans, just like I had growing up as a kid. ... In order to win, we're going to need the best, most committed people.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"We will work tirelessly to make you proud once again of this franchise like my family was when I grew up here. This is not going to be easy. My job is to deliver an organization that can win. It's on me, and it's on us up here. ... I'm so excited to be on this journey together with the city."

But he is not the only one onboard this venture. As it turns out, he has at least 20 co-owners.

Who are Josh Harris' partners in the Washington Commanders' ownership group?

The Washington Commanders' new ownership group is one of the most star-studded and richest in NFL history, and Josh Harris is just the beginning.

His partners include the following:

Earvin "Magic" Johnson, basketball legend

Mitch Rales, are collector and co-founder of medico-industrial and commercial conglomerate Danaher

David Blitzer, Harris' ownership partner at the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils

Mark Ein, venture capitalist and owner of the tennis team Washington Kastles

Lee Ainslie, founder of Maverick Capital

Eric Holoman, managing partner for the Los Angeles Sparks

Marc Lipschultz and Doug Ostrover, co-founders of Blue Owl Capital

The Santo Domingo family, led by financier Alejandro

Michael Sapir, founder of ProShares

Eric Schmidt, former CEO of Google

Andy Snyder, CEO of Cambridge Information Group

Combined, the Commanders' current owners are estimated to have a net worth of $100 billion, the highest for such a group in NFL history.