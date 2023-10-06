Who are the Washington Commanders co-owners? Listing Josh Harris’ partners after franchise’s $6,000,500,000 sale

On July 20, 2023, the Washington Commanders made history when they were finally acquired by Josh Harris for $6.05 billion, the highest sum of money ever paid for a sports franchise. The sale ended over two decades of suffering under the much-maligned Dan Snyder, who had alienated fans with bad decisions and actions, both on and off the field.
Upon being introduced as the Commanders' new owner, Harris made this promise:
"I feel a tremendous sense of responsibility to this city to win championships, to create a positive impact on the community, and to create great experiences and memories for future fans, just like I had growing up as a kid. ... In order to win, we're going to need the best, most committed people.
"We will work tirelessly to make you proud once again of this franchise like my family was when I grew up here. This is not going to be easy. My job is to deliver an organization that can win. It's on me, and it's on us up here. ... I'm so excited to be on this journey together with the city."
But he is not the only one onboard this venture. As it turns out, he has at least 20 co-owners.
Who are Josh Harris' partners in the Washington Commanders' ownership group?
The Washington Commanders' new ownership group is one of the most star-studded and richest in NFL history, and Josh Harris is just the beginning.
His partners include the following:
- Earvin "Magic" Johnson, basketball legend
- Mitch Rales, are collector and co-founder of medico-industrial and commercial conglomerate Danaher
- David Blitzer, Harris' ownership partner at the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils
- Mark Ein, venture capitalist and owner of the tennis team Washington Kastles
- Lee Ainslie, founder of Maverick Capital
- Eric Holoman, managing partner for the Los Angeles Sparks
- Marc Lipschultz and Doug Ostrover, co-founders of Blue Owl Capital
- The Santo Domingo family, led by financier Alejandro
- Michael Sapir, founder of ProShares
- Eric Schmidt, former CEO of Google
- Andy Snyder, CEO of Cambridge Information Group
Combined, the Commanders' current owners are estimated to have a net worth of $100 billion, the highest for such a group in NFL history.