Who will call coin toss at Super Bowl 2025? What you need to know for Chiefs-Eagles showdown

Following a 55-23 victory over the Washington Commanders in last weekend's NFC Championship Game, the Philadelphia Eagles are returning to the Super Bowl for the second time in three years. The Kansas City Chiefs, who are working towards becoming the first team in NFL history to win three straight Super Bowls, will be Philly's opponent.

In the Eagles' last NFL Championship game appearance, Super Bowl LVII, they faced off against the Chiefs, losing 38-35. The Eagles were the official home team in that 2023 Super Bowl, and they will be again in Super Bowl LIX, which will be played in New Orleans.

Even though the Super Bowl is held at a neutral location every year, there are still home and road teams, and the road team is given the opportunity to toss the coin to determine whether it is heads or tails, just as in every other NFL game.

The coin toss will be called by Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs before Super Bowl LIX since it is usual for the road team to do so.

Additionally, because the Eagles are the home team in New Orleans in February, they get to choose their jerseys, which is customary for Super Bowl games. This forces the opposing club to wear a different, contrasting jersey design. The Chiefs wore their road white kits in Super Bowl LVII while the Eagles wore their green jerseys.

Kansas City once again declared on social media on Tuesday that the team would be wearing its white jerseys against the Eagles. Additionally, Philadelphia will don its green uniforms.

How do they decide home and road Super Bowl teams

The league's two conferences have switched the home team designation every season since the first Super Bowl. In essence, if a Super Bowl representative from the NFC conference gets the home designation in one season, a representative from the AFC conference will get it the following year.

Green Bay received the home designation in the first Super Bowl between the NFL's Green Bay Packers and the AFL's Kansas City Chiefs. Since then, teams from the AFC have been designated as the home teams for even-numbered Championship games while teams from the NFC have taken the home side designation for odd-numbered Super Bowls.

The Chiefs were the home team for their matchup with the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII last season; however, they will be the road club in the Big Game this year.

