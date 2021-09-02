Chicago Bears projected starting lineup: Who will start in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams

With the Mitchell Trubisky era ending in 2020, veteran quarterback Andy Dalton has been handed the task of leading Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy's team into his fourth season.

But the shadow of first-round draft pick Justin Field looms large. Dalton, the former Cincinnati Bengals and Dallas Cowboys signal-caller, will be under the microscope from the opening drive of the Chicago Bears' Week 1 tilt against the Los Angeles Rams.

Our 53-man roster is set.https://t.co/2ERRWYITPF — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 31, 2021

Who will play in Week 1 for the Chicago Bears?

Offense

Quarterback: Andy Dalton

Despite showcasing some electric moments in the preseason, this year’s 11th overall draft selection Justin Fields must wait for his first taste of NFL action. Nagy took the safe option by naming Andy Dalton as his Week 1 starter. But how long will Dalton be under center before the rookie takes over?

Super Bowl 52 hero Nick Foles is the third wheel in a crowded quarterback room.

Running back: David Montgomery

Fifth-year dynamo Tarik Cohen has been named on the Physically Unable to Perform list, meaning the former All-Pro will not feature in the opening six games. He also missed 13 games in 2020 due to ACL surgery. Head coach Nagy believes third-year rusher David Montgomery can carry the load this season. Meanwhile, ex-Kansas City Chief Damien Williams will be pass-catching from the backfield.

Wide receivers: Allen Robinson II, Darnell Mooney

Despite inconsistent quarterback play, Allen Robinson II is coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and has established himself as a top-five receiver in the NFL. Darnell Mooney, a fifth-round draft pick last year, will look to take another step forward, while flyer Marquise Goodwin jets in to compete, having sat out 2020.

Tight ends: Cole Kmet, Jimmy Graham

The fact that the Chicago Bears kept five tight ends on the roster suggests we may see plenty of two tight end sets in head coach Matt Nagy's offense, especially in the red zone. Last year, in his rookie season, Cole Kmet was mainly a blocker, with Jimmy Graham providing the receiving threat. Jesse James is also in the mix.

Offensive line: LT Jason Peters, LG Cody Whitehair, C Sam Mustipher, RG James Daniels, RT Germain Ifedi

The Chicago Bears traded up in the second round of this year’s draft to take blindside tackle Teven Jenkins. But the Oklahoma State graduate will start the season on the Injured/Reserve list following back surgery. Recent arrivals Jason Peters and Germain Ifedi will aim to patch up the offensive line after the offseason departures of Charles Leno and Bobby Massey left holes to fill.

Thankyou to everyone for the get well soon messages, they mean the world to me 🖤 — Tev (@TevenJenkins) August 19, 2021

Defense

Linebackers: Khalil Mack, Roquan Smith, Alec Ogletree, Robert Quinn

Despite reports that the Las Vegas Raiders offered a trade deal to tempt Khalil Mack back to the franchise, the dominant outside linebacker will play for the Bears opposite Robert Quinn in the 3-4 base defense this season. Roquan Smith was a top 20 linebacker last year, and preseason standout Alec Ogletree could join him on the field. Danny Trevathan will sit out the opening game of the season with an injury.

Cornerbacks: Jaylon Johnson, Kindle Vildor

After cutting veterans Desmond Trufant and Artie Burns, the Chicago Bears ended up with four young corners on their 53-player roster, which suggests general manager Ryan Pace and Nagy have not finished shaping their secondary. Second-round pick Jaylon Johnson was ranked as the 84th best cornerback in his rookie season, while fellow sophomore Kindle Vildor, a fifth-rounder, started only one game in 2020.

Safety: Tashaun Gipson Sr., Eddie Jackson

After being graded a top 20 safety in 2020, Tashaun Gipson Sr. returns to the Chicago Bears for his 10th year in pro football. The 31-year-old will pair up with two-time Pro Bowl free safety Eddie Jackson, who signed a four-year, $58 million contract extension with the Chicago Bears earlier this year.

Defensive line: Akiem Hicks, Eddie Goldman, Bilal Nicholls

A ferocious three-person defensive front is one of the features of this Chicago Bears defense. Seventh-round rookie Khyiris Tonga is one of only two backup defensive linemen on the roster. Mario Edwards Jr. is serving a suspension for the first two games for violating the NFL’s Performance Enhancing Drugs policy.

Special Teams

The same trio of special teams players that ran out for the Chicago Bears last season are back.

We have signed 13 players to our practice squad.https://t.co/dN2DrmUI8V — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 1, 2021

Placekicker Cairo Santos, punter Pat O'Donnell and long snapper Patrick Scales return to the team for the 2021 season. Santos was ranked the NFL's second-best kicker last season.

