Who won the Pro Bowl 2021? 

With the 2021 NFL Pro Bowl being cancelled, EA Sports, the developer of Madden NFL 21, came up with the idea of playing the Pro Bowl virtually. Their plan was for the virtual NFL Pro Bowl game to be played on EA Sports Madden NFL 21's Twitch channel.

The NFC team was led by Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, Seahawks safety Jamal Adams, former Seahawks RB Marshawn Lynch, and NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace. The AFC squad was led by Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, Titans running back Derrick Henry, three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson and world-famous musician Snoop Dogg.

Both Snoop Dogg and Bubba Wallace had joined Chargers RB Derwin James' Twitch broadcasts in the past, but neither Snoop Dogg and Wallace were able to defeat James in a head-to-head game of Madden. However, their performances were entertaining enough to land them spots in the virtual Pro Bowl.

Even though the NFL Pro Bowl was not played physically, the virtual NFL Pro Bowl was just as entertaining. It was nice to see all the NFL players come out of their shells and have fun playing Madden. Each competitor would play a single quarter of the game against one another.

Lets take a look at how the 2021 Virtual NFL Pro Bowl game on EA Sports Madden NFL 21 turned out.

2021 NFL Pro Bowl: NFC dominates the AFC 32-12 to win the Pro Bowl

The NFC dominated the Pro Bowl from kickoff. Kyler Murray, Jamal Adams, Marshawn Lynch, and Bubba Wallace would all showcase their Madden skills on Sunday.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray would take home the MVP Award for the 2021 NFL Virtual Pro Bowl game on Sunday. Both Marshawn Lynch and Snoop Dogg brought a lot of entertainment to the game with their commentary during the broadcast. Marshawn Lynch went so far as to break a chair during his victory celebration.

The NFC wins the #ProBowl, 32-12! 🏆#ProBowl: Madden 21 Edition presented by Verizonhttps://t.co/riFQzNd5UP — NFL (@NFL) January 31, 2021

The AFC would not have much to cheer for during the 2021 NFL Pro Bowl but Snoop Dogg made it fun regardless. Snoop Dogg would be the anchor for the AFC team and would play the fourth quarter against Marshawn Lynch after Derrick Henry had a rough third quarter against Seahawks safety Jamal Adams.

Keyshawn Johnson put up the worst performance out of all the AFC competitors. At the end of the stream Kyler Murray wanted to give the MVP Award to NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace for his performance during his quarter of play. This virtual Pro Bowl was a huge success and could be something we see more of in the near future if conditions don't allow a return to the field.