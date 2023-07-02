Who won the USFL Championship 2023? Full box scores of Birmingham Stallions vs Pittsburgh Maulers

Alex McGough's outstanding exploits have helped the Birmingham Stallions win the USFL championship once more. At Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, the quarterback led The Stallions to a 28-12 win over the Pittsburgh Maulers by completing four touchdown passes, three of which found Deon Cain.

Due to the league-best defense of the Pittsburgh Maulers, the Stallions had a slow attacking start to the game. In the second quarter, riding the exceptional duo of quarterback McGough and wide receiver Cain, they finally started to dominate.

The Maulers were held to just four field goals by Birmingham's defense, and deep in the game, an error that ended any potential of redemption was forced.

Alex McGough, the league MVP, passed for four scores in this game after topping the USFL with 20 passing TDs during the entire campaign. He rushed for an additional 64 yards while completing 18 of his 25 throws for 243 yards. Cain had a total of four receptions for 70 yards and received three of McGough's four touchdowns. Jace Sternberger, a former NFL tight end, caught three catches for 65 yards; Davion Davis got the other TD.

In two seasons, the Birmingham Stallions were victorious in 21 games, effectively defending their championship. They have a 21-3 record since the USFL's rebirth last year.

The Stallions concluded the 2023 season at 10-2, including the postseason. The Philadelphia Stars were defeated by Birmingham in the 2022 USFL Championship Game. The Stallions and USFL will both be back for a third year in 2024, according to the organization's head coach Skip Holtz.

Who won the USFL Championship Game MVP?

Deaon Cain, a former wide receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers, won the MVP award for the USFL Championship Game after recording four receptions for 70 yards and three scores, including two in the second half that gave the Stallions a comfortable lead. With fewer than 7 minutes remaining, he caught a 40-yard touchdown pass to give Birmingham a 28-12 lead and clinch the title. Cain completed the game with 172 yards on the board.

In the South Division playoff contest for the Stallions, Cain recorded eight receptions for 74 yards. He caught 16 passes for 182 yards and two touchdowns in eight regular-season outings for the Stallions.

Now that Cain and the other USFL players are free agents, they can look to sign with NFL clubs this summer.

