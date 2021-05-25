Who is the worst team in the NFL right now?

The Houston Texans have had one of the worst NFL offseasons in their short franchise history. Houston is losing its franchise quarterback as well as its top wide receiver to free agency. The Texans are projected to finish last in almost all offensive and defensive categories this season.

Houston is heading into the 2021-2022 NFL season with Tyrod Taylor as their starting quarterback and will lean on their three running backs, Mark Ingram, Philip Lindsay and David Johnson.

Let's take a look at why the Houston Texans are the worst team in the NFL right now.

Houston Texans have lost too much talent over the past two NFL seasons

JJ Watt and DeAndre Hopkins

The Houston Texans lost DeAndre Hopkins to one of the worst trades in NFL history. Houston also lost one of its top defensive players when they released J.J. Watt this offseason. Both Hopkins and Watt are now members of the Arizona Cardinals.

“If there isn’t enough energy in the Valley already, we’re gonna try and turn it up a few more notches.”#CardsFlightPlan returns on April 22 at 7pm MST. pic.twitter.com/hnwcwAHthu — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) April 13, 2021

The Texans are now counting down the days until Deshaun Watson leaves the team. Houston's quarterback room consists of Tyrod Taylor, Davis Mills, Ryan Finley and Jeff Driskel. If the Texans add up all the stats from Taylor, Mills and Driskel it will show that they don't compare to Deshaun Watson.

Tyrod Taylor, Jeff Driskel and Ryan Finley combined have thrown for 12,528 passing yards, 70 touchdowns and 32 interceptions. Deshaun Watson has thrown for 14,539 passing yards, 104 touchdowns and 36 interceptions.

Simply put, the Houston Texans don't have a shot at making the NFL playoffs without Watson at quarterback.

Houston Texans are one-dimensional without Deshaun Watson

Houston Texans star man Deshaun Watson

The Houston Texans have talent at wide receivers, but the lack of it at quarterback will limit the Texans wide receivers. Currently, the Texans' top three wide receivers are Brandin Cooks, Randall Cobb and Keke Coutee. The Texans drafted former University of Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins.

Houston's biggest upgrades on offense were at the running back position. The Texans added Phillip Lindsay and Mark Ingram and will lean heavily on their RB trio, which will cause them to be one-dimensional on offense.

The Houston Texans will run the football majority of the time, which will lead to their defense spending a lot of time on the field. This could lead to the Texans falling behind early and forcing them to turn to a passing game that will be almost non-existent.

Ultimately, Houston has the best chance at having the number one overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.