Who is the youngest NFL player to get drafted?

Getting drafted into the NFL is a dream of millions of teenagers worldwide. The NFL is the premier American football league, and players are guaranteed millions of dollars once they make the active roster.

Only two teenagers have been drafted into the league: Amobi Okoye and Tremaine Edmunds. Both players were 19 when they were selected in the first round by the Houston Texans and Buffalo Bills, respectively.

Amobi Okoye is the youngest player to get drafted into the league, as he was 19 years and 10 months old when he was selected with the 10th pick in the 2007 draft.

Amobi Okoye's NFL career timeline

Amobi Okoye earned a scholarship to attend the University of Louisville at 15. He spent four years with the Louisville Cardinals and earned first-team All-Big East honors in his final season at the collegiate level.

Okoye's talents couldn't be ignored, and he was projected to be a first-round pick in the 2007 draft. The Houston Texans selected the defensive tackle, becoming the youngest player in history to get drafted.

His career started with a bang, as he was named Defensive Rookie of the Month in September 2007. Okoye ended his rookie season with 5.5 sacks, which sadly proved a career-high.

The Anambra state native played for the Texans in three more seasons before taking his talents to Chicago to sign with the Bears. He featured in 25 games for the Bears over the next two seasons before his career came to a screeching halt following recurring seizures. Okoye didn't play in the NFL after the 2012 season and retired from professional football shortly after.

Who were the youngest NFL players in 2023?

Here's a list of the youngest players in the just concluded 2023 NFL season:

B.J. Ojulari, Arizona Cardinals - 20 years, 4 months, 28 days Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons - 20 years, 7 months, 1 day Izzy Abanikanda, New York Jets - 20 years, 10 months, 26 days Tuli Tuipulotu, Los Angeles Chargers - 20 years, 11 months, 28 days Christian Gonzalez, New England Patriots - 21 years, 2 months, 5 days Kelee Ringo, Philadelphia Eagles - 21 years, 2 months, 6 days Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts - 21 years, 3 months, 11 days Kayshon Boutte, New England Patriots - 21 years, 3 months, 26 days Jaylon Jones, Indianapolis Colts - 21 years, 4 months, 30 days Parker Washington, Jacksonville Jaguars - 21 years, 5 months, 12 days