Who is the youngest QB to win a Super Bowl? Exploring top 5 talents to lift the Lombardi 

Some NFL quarterbacks, including some of the greatest of all time, never participated in a Super Bowl throughout their playing days. However, a few of the others made it to the Big Game at early stages of their careers.

While veteran quarterbacks have historically dominated the NFL, there have also been several fairly young quarterbacks who have won the coveted Lombardi Trophy in the league's past 58 Super Bowls.

Here's a closer look at the five youngest starting quarterbacks to win the Super Bowl.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

5 youngest QBs to win the Super Bowl

#5. Joe Montana (Super Bowl XVI) – 25 years, 227 days

Joe Montana on the sideline prior to a game - Source: Getty

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

When Joe Montana led the San Francisco 49ers to Super Bowl XVI, where they played the Cincinnati Bengals, he was just 25 years old.

Trending

In that game, Montana completed 14-of-22 pass attempts. He helped San Francisco win 26-21 by passing for 157 yards and one score while adding another rushing touchdown. Montana's outstanding performance earned him the Super Bowl MVP honor, which he later won twice more before retiring.

In addition, he was selected to eight Pro Bowls, won four Super Bowls, and was named the NFL Comeback Player of the Year in 1986.

#4. Russell Wilson (Super Bowl XLVIII) – 25 years, 65 days

Russell Wilson at Super Bowl XLVIII victory parade - Source: Imagn

Russell Wilson was only 25 when he helped the Seattle Seahawks beat Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII.

In a commanding 43-8 performance, he threw for more than 200 yards, including two touchdowns, demonstrating that he could compete on the largest platform and even outperform one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time.

#3. Tom Brady (Super Bowl XXXVI) – 24 years, 184 days

Tom Brady, after winning Super Bowl XXXVI - Source: Imagn

Tom Brady, who was famously selected by the New England Patriots with the No. 199 pick in the 2000 NFL draft, won his first Super Bowl with the team in Super Bowl 36 at the age of just 24 years and 184 days. In that game, New England upset the St. Louis Rams (now the LA Rams) 20-17, and Brady won Super Bowl MVP for his efforts.

Following his first win in 2001, Brady won six more Super Bowls during his career. He also won four more Super Bowl MVP honors.

#2. Patrick Mahomes (Super Bowl LIV) – 24 years, 138 days

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes hoists the Lombardi Trophy - Source: Imagn

Patrick Mahomes guided the Kansas City Chiefs to their first Super Bowl participation since 1970 during the 2019 campaign. He helped Kansas City defeat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 with two passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown.

Mahomes' performance made him the youngest quarterback to ever earn MVP of the Super Bowl.

So far in his career, Mahomes has won three Super Bowls, been a six-time Pro Bowler, and named MVP in three Super Bowls. The Texas Tech alum, who is still only 29 years old, has the potential to end his career as the best player in league history.

#1. Ben Roethlisberger (Super Bowl XL) – 23 years, 340 days

Ben Roethlisberger of the Pittsburgh Steelers during Super Bowl XL - Source: Getty

When Ben Roethlisberger drove the Pittsburgh Steelers to success in Super Bowl XL in 2006, he made history as the youngest quarterback to win the Super Bowl. Big Ben cemented his legacy in NFL history at the age of 23 by helping his team defeat the Seattle Seahawks 21-10.

Additionally, Roethlisberger showed that the first victory wasn't a stroke of luck by winning Super Bowl XLIII just three years later.

As one of the most accomplished players in Pittsburgh's history, he spent 18 seasons there before retiring in 2021. He also still holds the team's records for most throwing yards, touchdown passes and passing attempts.

When is Super Bowl 2025 in New Orleans?

Super Bowl 59, a rematch between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, is certainly going to be one for the books. Patrick Mahomes is aiming for a three-peat, while Jalen Hurts and team is looking for redemption.

The Super Bowl clash is scheduled for 6:30 PM ET on February 9 at the Ceasars Dome in New Orleans.

Also read: Jason Kelce's wife Kylie Kelce says taking daughters to NOLA for Chiefs-Eagles is "too overwhelming"

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.