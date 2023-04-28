Who are Zach Charbonnet’s parents? Everything you need to know about top 2023 NFL Draft prospect’s family

Zach Charbonnet is one of the top running backs remaining in the 2023 NFL Draft. The UCLA Bruins star went undrafted in the first round but is expected to get picked on Day 2 of the grand event.

As Charbonnet is on course to make the leap to the NFL, fans have been curious to learn more about his parents, Seda and Mark.

Zach's mother, Seda, is part Cambodian, Chinese, and French. She immigrated to the United States from France.

Seda initially worried about Zach playing football at a young age due to the fatal injuries involved in the sport. However, when her son asked permission to pursue either boxing or football, she picked the latter.

Seda has continued to support Zach in achieving his football dream throughout his college years. In her free time, she loves to do yoga and keep herself fit by exercising.

She is currently married to Ben Hall and has two daughters with him named Bella and Athens.

Bella, who is five years younger than her stepbrother Zach, suffers from a rare genetic disorder called William Syndrome. Zach spoke to Fox Sports last year and revealed that Bella is one of his biggest inspirations to play football.

RB Zach Charbonnet tells Tom Rinaldi how he plays football for his sister, Bella. "I always put her in mind first. I have to work hard for her because I know she loves those moments that I make for her." @UCLAFootball RB Zach Charbonnet tells Tom Rinaldi how he plays football for his sister, Bella. "I always put her in mind first. I have to work hard for her because I know she loves those moments that I make for her."@UCLAFootball RB Zach Charbonnet tells Tom Rinaldi how he plays football for his sister, Bella. https://t.co/9eaTYIAM1m

Meanwhile, Zach's biological father Mark is of African-American descent.

Mark completed his bachelor's degree in computer information and has an MBA degree from the Keller Graduate School of Management at DeVry University. He currently works as a business analyst at Bank of America.

Mark married his girlfriend Jennifer in 2018. Zach remains on good terms with his father and stepmother.

How did Zach Charbonnet fare in the 2022 season?

Zach Charbonnet playing for UCLA in 2022

Zach Charbonnet had a stellar campaign with the UCLA Bruins in 2022. He racked up a staggering 1,359 rushing yards on 195 attempts with 14 touchdowns on the ground.

He also added 321 receiving yards on 37 receptions, helping UCLA to a sixth-place finish in the Pac-12 standings.

Charbonnet quite clearly has a future in the NFL. However, it will be interesting to see which team he suits up for in the 2023 season.

