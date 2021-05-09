Who is Zach Wilson's mom? Lisa Wilson posts hilarious message on IG story for her son

Lisa Wilson is the mother of newly drafted New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. Her Instagram account states that she's a fitness fanatic, intuitive cook, home builder and organizer. Lisa Wilson has been married to Zach Wilson's father for 24 years and the couple has six children together.

Wilson's lifeaccording2lisa Instagram account currently has 21.8k followers. Her personal account has roughly 6,900 followers.

Lisa Wilson posted a hilarious message about Zach Wilson on her Instagram account after he was drafted second overall.

Lisa Wilson's Instagram post that is trending in the NFL community

2021 NFL Draft

Zach Wilson boarded the plane that the New York Jets sent for him to come to rookie camp. Lisa Wilson posted on her Instagram account as she watched her son board the plane to start his career with the Jets. Lisa had this to say in her Instagram post:

"New York, don't let this Utah Boy fool you. He's a savage."

Zach Wilson saying goodbye to his mother and father before heading to rookie camp

What is the New York Jets fan base saying about Lisa Wilson?

Zach Wilson's girlfriend and mother celebrate Wilson being selected by the Jets

Zach Wilson's mother isn't just getting attention for her hilarious Instagram post, but also because she's gorgeous. Many New York Jets fans took to Twitter to compliment Zach Wilson on how "hot" his mom is.

WFAN's Craig Carton asked Zach Wilson this about his mother Lisa Wilson on his show:

"I'm just wondering how awkward that is for you, that you just got picked second overall in the draft, and the focus is, wow, his mom is really hot. I'm sure you've dealt with this your whole life, but now it's playing out on Broadway. How awkward is that for you?"

Zach Wilson responded to this question in the best possible way any rookie could. He replied:

"Yeah, it's not my favorite for sure. I like to keep her out of the spotlight. She's an awesome lady and I love having her support."

Zach Wilson doesn't seem thrilled about the attention that his mother is getting about her looks, but he will learn to block out the comments as he spends more time in the spotlight himself.