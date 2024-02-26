Why 1987 Jerry Rice is the greatest individual season of all time

Jerry Rice's 1987 was impressive, perhaps the most iconic NFL season of all time due to the lockout.

Playing just 12 games did not stop the GOAT from producing a season no one else has replicated. The likes of Calvin Johnson, Adrian Peterson and Cooper Kupp have put up absurd seasons, but none compare with Rice's many all-timers.

Randy Moss finished with 23 touchdowns with the 2007 New England Patriots, but he had 16 weeks. Jerry Rice put up a stunning 22 touchdowns in just 12 games. He had a score in each outing, and if he had the extra games, he might have bagged more.

Easily the greatest player in NFL history outside the quarterback position. Jerry Rice is over 5,000+ yards clear of Larry Fitzgerald, who played for 16 seasons but was still not even close to Rice. His 197 career regular season touchdowns is 40 clear of second-place Randy Moss. No active players right now have 100+ touchdowns.

The shocking playoff loss to the Minnesota Vikings would have hurt greatly, as one of the greatest 49ers teams of the bunch went one and done. Rice would have seven more seasons where he accumulated 15+ touchdowns and 1,000+ yards.

You will never see a player again have 22 touchdowns through the first 12 games of a season. In fact, most quarterbacks don't have 22 touchdowns in an entire season.

Travis Kelce is nearing Jerry Rice's playoff records

Travis Kelce just got the playoff all-time receptions record in the Kansas City Chiefs' recent Super Bowl run.

Next up are the touchdowns and receiving yards records, which belong to the GOAT for now. Travis Kelce's (1,903) yards are behind Rice's (2,245), it seemed unbeatable before Kelce's superb showing in the 2023 playoffs. Kelce needs 355 yards and three touchdowns for the record.

Whilst Rice is easily the greatest player of all time in his position, Kelce is very close with Gronk for the GOAT TE spot. The San Francisco 49ers have not won a Super Bowl since the days of Rice and Steve Young, and the numerous playoff chokes would never have happened three or four decades ago.

Many might not have had the luxury of watching Jerry Rice play, but he's well worth a search on YouTube.