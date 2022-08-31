3 reasons the 2022 Los Angeles Rams could win back-to-back Super Bowls

The 2021 NFL season was a historic one for the Los Angeles Rams. The franchise first secured arguably their best quarterback since Kurt Warner when they acquired Matthew Stafford from the Detroit Lions. In doing so, they shipped off Jared Goff, who many NFL fans thought was holding them back.

Those instincts proved correct. Stafford led L.A. to the Super Bowl title, defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 at the SoFi Stadium.

The last time a team won back-to-back Super Bowls was way back in 2004, when Tom Brady led the New England Patriots to successive triumphs. Despite the rarity of the feat, there are plenty of reasons why the Rams can accomplish back-to-back titles in 2022.

Here are three reasons why the Los Angeles Rams can win the Super Bowl in the upcoming:

#1 – The Rams can win the NFC Conference

Much like in the 2021 season, the NFC looks to be an inferior conference in the 2022 campaign. The AFC contains quarterbacks like Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert. The NFC also lost stars such as Russell Wilson and Davante Adams to the AFC through trades this offseason.

This all bodes well for the Rams, who have less competition to make it to another title game. Their biggest competition this year seems to be the Green Bay Packers (who lost the aforementioned Adams) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Despite the Buccaneers getting Tom Brady back, Rob Gronkowski retired, as did head coach Bruce Arians. No one is quite sure how good either of these franchises will be in 2022.

#2 – The Rams' roster has improved

Despite losing a few important pieces, you could easily argue L.A.’s roster actually improved during the 2022 offseason. They lost future Hall of Famer left tackle Andrew Whitworth to retirement, Odell Beckham Jr. to free agency (although he may return) and Von Miller to the Buffalo Bills.

But they re-signed Joseph Noteboom, who will the void left by Whitworth, as well as picking up Allen Robinson in free agency.

Robinson will be tasked with replacing the production of Robert Woods and Beckham Jr., who left L.A., but he’s proved he can be elite in the NFL. Since being drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2014, Robinson has had three 1,000 yard seasons. They were with quarterbacks such as Blake Bortles and Mitchell Trubisky (while at the Chicago Bears). The Rams will be excited to see what he can do with a top-tier quarterback like Matthew Stafford.

#3 – L.A. kept hold of Aaron Donald

Easily the most important bit of business Los Angeles did during the 2022 offseason was to secure the services of Aaron Donald. Donald was mulling retirement before Sean McVay convinced him to see out the six-year contract he signed in 2018. With extra bonuses included, this will see Donald become the first non-quarterback in NFL history to make over $30 million per year.

Donald's return is fantastic news for L.A. in their hunt for another Super Bowl. The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year is a constant menace for opposing quarterbacks. He effectively sealed Super Bowl LVI when he hassled Joe Burrow enough to throw the ball away.

