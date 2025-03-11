Why did the 49ers release Kyle Juszczyk? Exploring reasons for 9x Pro Bowler's exit

After eight seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, the team decided to release fullback Kyle Juszczyk. This was something that people saw as a possibility as he slashed his salary last offseason to stay with the team, but that was not an option for this offseason.

Juszczyk is going to be an interesting player on the free agent market as he's a nine-time Pro Bowler and a former All-Pro. However, there are definitely reasons why the San Francisco 49ers made this decision. Let's try to get in the heads of the 49ers front office and discuss some possible reasons for the release of Kyle Juszczyk.

Why did the 49ers release Kyle Juszczyk?

#1. Fullbacks don't make that much

Kyle Juszczyk was set to count for $6.5 million on the 2025 salary cap and have void years through the 2028 season, which would continue to eat at future salary cap space the 49ers could have. This move saves the franchise a little below $3 million against this year's cap and with the departures that the team has been facing this free agency, it would make sense to cut his salary.

Juszczyk's contract was a bit of an outlier as the most expensive fullback under contract this season is Minnesota Vikings' C.J. Ham, who is making $4.3 million average annual value. While he was a loved figure for the 49ers and an excellent player, the ends do not justify the means.

#2. Not enough production

The San Francisco 49ers are looking to find some cheaper alternatives to live up to the contract. Unfortunately for Kyle Juszczyk, the fullback position does not get many statistics so he could not justify the salary. In his career, Juszczyk has 67 rushing attempts for 237 yards (3.5 yards per carry) with six rushing touchdowns and 281 receptions for 2,664 yards (9.5 yards per catch) with 18 receiving touchdowns.

While the receiving numbers look great and the awards shine bright, there is not much competition at the position and certainly not enough to justify the contract when the team is shedding payroll left and right.

Kyle Juszczyk has made it known that despite no longer being with the San Francisco 49ers, he is still willing to play football. It will be interesting to see which teams are going to be interested in signing an annual Pro Bowl member and arguably one of the best fullbacks in the NFL.

